Indoor kids activity centers reopen with increased safety measures

If you're looking for something to do indoors to escape the heat, these places are opening again – with some changes.

PHOENIX — With the summer heat upon us, families will be looking for indoor places to escape the triple-digit temps, but many have been closed due to COVID-19 concerns.

But now they’re starting to reopen with new changes in place to keep you and your kids safe.

“Our mission is clean, safe fun,” said Melissa Nathan-Nakatani, manager and co-owner of Party Jungle.

Cleanliness and safety have always been important at Party Jungle, but now staff members are taking safety measures to another level.

“The rides are being wiped down after every turn,” she said. “We’re checking temperatures outside, our staff is required to wear masks, we recommend it for our guests.”

They have also cut their maximum capacity by 60%.

“We will just do whatever we can to help make people feel more comfortable,” said Nathan-Nakatani.

Special light bulbs are a bonus.

“They are coated with a patented coating that will sanitize and disinfect the air 10 feet around,” she said.

Visitors have noticed changes.

“Everything takes a little longer because they’re so careful to wipe everything down,” said Kathy Cottrell.

But she’s thrilled to be back with her family.

“It’s been a real treat,” she said.

At Urban Air Ahwatukee, they’ve made changes to ensure safety too. The indoor adventure park uses hospital-grade CDC recommended disinfectants.

“We just make sure that we are spraying the ball pit more often after the kids have played in it, also with the foam pit, any of the activities that are hands-on,” said Darlene Delaney, manager of Urban Air Ahwatukee. “My words of encouragement are I’m supposed to be in that unsafe age range and I’m here every day.”

And in a tough economic climate, these indoor activity centers know that keeping kids safe will keep families coming back.