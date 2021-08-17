Independent Venues in Arizona to require proof of COVID vaccination, negative test

15 independent venues across Arizona say they're requiring fans to prove they have the COVID vaccine or don't have COVID when they attend concerts this fall.

PHOENIX — Several independent music venues in Arizona have said they’ll be requiring guests to show proof of COVID vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend concerts.

In total, 15 venues signed on to require one of those, following other entertainment companies like Live Nation and AEG, which have also required either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend their events.

Requirement starts Sept. 20

Stephen Chilton owns The Rebel Lounge, one of the 15 venues that signed on to make the requirement of guests.

Going into the music industry, Chilton said he hadn’t intended to be at the center of public health policy.

“Very weird place to be where we’re just so being at the center of so many COVID discussions, because large public gatherings are the core of the crisis, and that’s what we do,” Chilton said.

A flyer venues part of the group posted on social media said the requirement won’t go into effect until Sept. 20.

However, the venues 12 News spoke with Tuesday said the details are still being worked out on how it will be implemented from venue to venue.

"The particulars might be a little different, but the overall details will be the same,” Chilton said.

Artist concerns

Venue owners and operators said one aspect of the decision is because artists are asking about COVID protocols while booking tours, trying to keep their bands and fans healthy.

“These artists are going from large, congregated events and they’re doing it multiple times a week, so their exposure is off the charts,” Heidi Hazelwood, owner of Celebrity Theatre in Phoenix said.

Venues told 12 News some artists have already canceled fall tours because of the increase in COVID-19 cases driven by the delta variant across the U.S.

“If we don’t put these protocols in place then the artists don’t feel comfortable coming. So we’re trying to do our best for the music industry and for our people to be able to come and be a part of something so awesome as a concert, and without these protocols in place, I’m afraid it’s just not going to happen,” Hazelwood.

The idea behind the requirement is to keep concerts live and in-person, and not to go back to no live shows, like it was for most of the past year and a half.

Hazelwood said currently, her roughly 2,600 seat venue is hosting 15 shows in September.

“It can all be really great. We all just have to do a little bit of our part to make that happen, I just hope everyone can understand that,” Hazelwood said.

Feedback from fans

The venue owners and operators all said most of the feedback they’ve received has been positive.

“A bunch of great stories of people who say they’re going to go out and get vaccinated now, which kind of is the goal,” Chilton said

However, there has been other feedback of fans not wanting to see the requirements in place.

“All we’re asking is for our musical society is that you’re not a carrier or you don’t currently have it,” Hazelwood said.

“We’re not forcing anyone to be vaccinated, we’re just simply asking if you are vaccinated, show us your card. Otherwise, a negative COVID test,” Michelle Donovan, operator of The Nile Theater in Mesa said.

Donovan said her venue has received negative feedback, which she expected. Donovan said most people were upset that they had to provide ‘medical information to the venue.

“It’s nothing that we feel we should be involved in, but if we want to be open and we want to be responsible for people in this venue then we have to be involved,” Donovan said.

