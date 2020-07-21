'I'm here because of him': Chandler coach who saved swimmer's life now fighting for his own against COVID-19

"I hate thinking about it," Kandace Reyes says. "I’ve never seen him have a bad day. Just seeing him helpless right now just breaks my heart."

CHANDLER, Ariz. — We’ve heard story after story detailing the cruel reality of COVID-19 in some families and one case out of Chandler really packs a punch.

"There’s so many words that come to my mind," says Kandace Reyes, when asked to describe her former Chandler High School teacher and swim coach Kerry Croswhite.

"Courageous.Brave. Strong. Fearless."

Because without him, Kandace says she wouldn't be here today.

Back in 2008, Croswhite sprang into action when she had a seizure in the pool. He pulled her out and gave her CPR.

"He didn’t even skip a beat," Kandace tells. "He knew exactly what to do. We’ve never taken it for granted."

Which is why it’s so tough to stomach that the man who saved her is now fighting for his own life.

According to his family, Coach Croswhite is unresponsive, on a ventilator battling COVID-19.

He’s been in the hospital since the beginning of the July and his wife blogs regularly about his condition, which is grim.

"I hate thinking about it," Kandace says. "I’ve never seen him have a bad day. Just seeing him helpless right now just breaks my heart."

But beyond the hospital, there are glimmers of hope. Over the weekend, there were vigils for him outside the school's pool and softball field, where he also coaches.

"I don’t even know if coach Croswhite knows," Kandace says. "He is still talked about in my family. We talk about him constantly."

Kandace prays with her community that the man who saved her, will pull through himself.

"I’m here because of him," she says. "I’m able to live this healthy life because of him."

Kandace went on to become a teacher in Chandler herself. If you stop by Chandler High School now, you can see posters and tokens of tribute sening strength Coach Croswhite's way.

Croswhite is one of tow Chandler High School employees hospitalized with COVID-19, according to Chandler Unified School District. The other is security guard David Harris.