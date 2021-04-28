How to reduce stress when returning to the workplace amid pandemic

As more people are vaccinated, businesses are now bringing the work force back into the building amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have all been collectively traumatized one way or another," said emergency physician and founder of the non-profit Living in Fulfilled Enlightenment, Dr. Mara Windsor. "People that you may have hired in the last year or two really are afraid to come back. They have a lot of self-doubt.”

Dr. Mara Windsor's non-profit teaches people self-care techniques to deal with stress and maintain their wellness.

Many people have questions as the employers look towards a return to pre-pandemic work environments.

Is my work space set up to maintain social distancing and practicing safety guidelines?

What if I don't want to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

What if my co-workers don't get the vaccine?

What if my children's schools are still closed?

All fair questions to ask yourself and employer. “Talk to your employer and let them know what you are experiencing. Everyone is going to have a different comfort level, so an employer you have to be very mindful of that and very flexible and adaptable,” said Dr. Windsor.

Tips for handling stress:

Practice finding calmness through breathing. Dr. Windsor says to do this with the time already built into your day. For example, you can practice taking deep breaths when you wake up in the mornings. “Be proud if where you are at and proud you do have a job to go back to,” said Dr. Windsor.

What if you are not ready to return to work?

“The understanding for most jobs is that if your employer is asking you to come back, is that you are going to have to do that. Unless you have a medical reason for instance that you may need to continue working from home,” said Phoenix based employment attorney Joshua Black.

Employment law attorney Joshua Black says employees have the right to protect their businesses. “A lot of employers that are encouraging their employees to get vaccinated or offering incentives to do that, really are looking out for the potential harm that could happen to their employees. There could be liability there," said Black.

Federal law prohibits employers from requiring COVID-19 vaccinations in the Emergency Use Authorization.