How a Yuma hospital responded to a spike in COVID cases

Yuma Regional Medical Center’s staff is caring for 64 COVID patients as of Friday with 17 of those patients in the ICU.

YUMA, Ariz. — Like other counties across the state, Yuma County is experiencing rising levels of COVID-19 cases. Which is a problem when there's only one major medical center for miles around and there's a recent spike in emergency room visits and hospitalizations at the Yuma Regional Medical Center.

The hospital saw an uptick in COVID-19 patients being hospitalized over Memorial Day weekend, said Yuma Regional Medical Center’s President and CEO Dr. Robert Trenschel



As of Friday, there are 64 COVID patients, 17 of them in the ICU, Transchel said.

The hospital is the only major medical center in the southwest corner of the state and has been getting patients from the surrounding community. But it's also a care center for two high-risk populations: area nursing homes and a state prison.

Trenschel says a Yuma nursing home reported 31 positive cases. And 61 inmates at the prison in Yuma tested positive for the virus, according to numbers from the Arizona Department of Corrections.

To deal with the influx of COVID patients and address some patients’ special medical needs the hospital used the state health department’s surge line to transfer 12 patients to other facilities over the weekend.

“We could have kept them here if it was absolutely necessary, but if we have the surge line capability and if we had the ability to send them out, in consultation with the surge line, they were in agreement, let’s just transfer them out,” Trenschel said.

As far as space, staff and personal protective equipment, Yuma Regional Medical Center is well-equipped, Trenschel said. The 406-bed hospital has 231 in-patients currently. The ICU has 42 beds and it is about half full as of Friday.

Two nurses and two respiratory therapists were bought in to work alongside the ICU staff. And nurses and doctors assigned to other parts of the hospital are trained and ready to work with COVID patients if they are needed.