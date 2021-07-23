HonorHealth has announced an employee vaccination requirement for COVID-19 days after Banner Health

The announcement comes days after Banner Health said it would require its nearly 52,000 Arizona employees to be vaccinated.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — HonorHealth officials announced Friday afternoon that its employees will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to stay employed.

Workers must submit proof of vaccination to the company by November 1.

“This decision comes as COVID-19 continues to spread, impacted by the rise of several variants that are increasing the severity and transmissibility of this infection,” HonorHealth CEO Todd LaPorte said.

The announcement comes days after Banner Health said it would require its nearly 52,000 Arizona employees to be vaccinated to remain employed.

Private companies have the discretion to mandate vaccines for workers.

Coronavirus cases have steadily risen in the last few months across the U.S. as vaccination rates slow down. The Center for Disease Control said the highly contagious Delta variant is responsible for 83% of new cases, 99% of those are unvaccinated people.

Vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have been approved by the FDA.

People cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccines themselves. The vaccines do not contain coronavirus.

Health experts waited for two months before asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to consider emergency use authorization to study any long-term side effects which health experts say almost always show up within two weeks of being vaccinated.

There is no evidence that suggests vaccines will cause infertility.

While choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine is a personal right, there are consequences and impacts not only yourself but loved ones and the rest of the world.

Unvaccinated people can still carry and spread the virus. Unvaccinated people can still allow the virus to replicate and cause variations such as the Delta variant.

