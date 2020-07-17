Hold on evictions for Arizona renters extended to October

The hold on evictions has been extending through the end of October along with proving $650,000 for staffing and rental assistance programs for families in need.

PHOENIX — A new executive order announced by Gov. Doug Ducey Thursday extends protection to renters affected by the pandemic through October 31.

In addition to the moratorium, the order includes $5 million to establish the Foreclosure Prevention Program, which will provide relief to homeowners who rely on income from tenants.

The order was issued as the ongoing pandemic wreaked havoc on the economy. I was originally set to expire on July 22.

Cases across the state have continued to rise sharply in the summer, and Ducey has previously ordered a new surge initiative on testing to understand the effects of the virus.