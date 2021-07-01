Here's how to sign up for your COVID-19 shot as some Arizona counties open up next phase of vaccines

As almost 114,000 Arizonans have received their COVID-19 vaccine, some counties move forward to Phase 1B.

PHOENIX — Almost 114,000 Arizonans have received their COVID-19 shot in the last three weeks, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Now, select counties are starting to allow those in the next phase to get theirs.

The ADHS website now lists where specific counties in Arizona are in their vaccination timeline, and how to get vaccines scheduled. Find more information here.

Currently, the department says four counties in the state are now vaccinating people who are under the Phase 1B designation.

Phase 1B includes people who work in education and childcare, protective services, essential services, and those 75 and older or those with high-risk conditions who live in congregate settings.

Mohave County announced Thursday that they are now opening up options through individual provides for those in protective services to get their shot. You can find providers at this website: Mohave County.

Gila County is offering those who are in Phase 1A and 1B to get an appointment by contacting the county by email at Covid19vaccine@gilacountyaz.gov or by phone at (928) 402-8888.

Pinal County and Apache County are also listing out sites so people in the eligible phases can get their vaccine.

Maricopa County is preparing to open up their options for approximately half a million people in Phase 1B come Monday, Jan. 11.

“The more vaccine doses, the more sites we can allocate vaccine to and we can make available to the public,” Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Medical Director for the Maricopa County Department of Public Health said.

Sunenshine said the ability to sign up for an appointment for people who are eligible under phase 1B will not open up on the county’s website until Monday, as they’re still working through vaccinating frontline healthcare workers.

“We’re not just going from 1A, vaccinating healthcare workers, to vaccinating 1B. We’re making a slow transition. The majority of appointments for Monday are already filled with healthcare workers,” Sunenshine said.

Maricopa County said the distribution centers where they are vaccinating people are not yet open to the public, they are only open currently to those who are in Phase 1A, and will open up to Phase 1B with appointments come Monday.

