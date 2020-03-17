PHOENIX — The risk of contracting the strain of coronavirus known as COVID-19 in Arizona is “minimal” right now, according to the state health department.

However, if you have a strong reason to believe you have been infected, call (844) 542-8201. You will be asked questions about the symptoms you’re showing and your recent travel history.

Symptoms of the virus include fever, severe coughing and difficulty breathing. People who recently traveled to China or heavily impacted areas like Washington state and New York are the most likely to encounter the virus.

Coronavirus facts you should know Are you experiencing coronavirus, flu, or allergies? Here are the differences. The current states with positive and presumptive COVID-19 cases. The steps of the screening process. The majority of COVID-19 cases are mild. What you need to combat the coronavirus. COVID-19 currently ranks low in worldwide deaths compared to other diseases. Any packages from China or any other area affected by the virus are safe to reviece. The severity of the virus in China is decreasing.

If you meet the criteria for treatment, you’ll be directed to a testing facility. Health officials are asking people to call your doctor or urgent care facility in advance so they’re ready.

The state’s largest healthcare provider, Banner Health, has a network for testing in place across the state. Drive-thru testing centers were recently opened in Phoenix, Scottsdale and Coconino County for people with doctor’s orders; you’ll be turned away without one.

There are things all people can do to limit the risk of infection. The CDC recommends people:

- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

- Stay home when you are sick.

- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

- Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

