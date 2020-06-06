Here's everything you need to know about coronavirus in Arizona on June 6

The state's largest medical group is warning that hospitals are filling up since the stay-at-home order expired.

PHOENIX — The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, June 6.

Major updates:

There are 25,451 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,042 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Saturday morning.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Thursday

There are 25,451 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,042 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 24,332 confirmed cases and 1,012 deaths on Friday.

One week ago, there were 19,255 cases across the state with 903 deaths.

Hospitals nearing max capacity

Banner Health Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Marjorie Bessel told media Friday that intensive care units in Arizona were very busy.

Bessler said hospitals in Maricopa County were nearing maximum capacity.

And there was a steep incline of COVID-19 patients on ventilators in Arizona since the state made major shifts towards reopening.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.