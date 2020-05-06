Here's everything you need to know about coronavirus in Arizona on June 5

The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Friday, June 5.

Major updates:

There are 24,332 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,012 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Friday morning.

The state does not record how many people have recovered.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Thursday

There are 24,332 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,012 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 22,753 confirmed cases and 996 deaths on Thursday.

One week ago, there were 18,465 cases across the state with 885 deaths.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Friday

In total, 5,858 new tests were reported on Thursday, up from 8,455 tests that were reported on Wednesday.

There have been a total of 350,902‬‬‬‬‬ PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Thursday.

5.8% of those tests have been positive, up from Wednesday's 5.7%.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 11,229

Pima: 2,669

Pinal: 948

Coconino: 1,221

Navajo: 2,042

Apache: 1,637

Mohave: 428

La Paz: 110

Yuma: 1,510

Graham: 38

Cochise: 105

Santa Cruz: 462

Yavapai: 307

Gila: 39

Greenlee: 8

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.