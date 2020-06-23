Here is how the coronavirus outbreak is impacting Arizona cities' Fourth of July celebrations

Some Arizona cities have decided to cancel their Fourth of July celebrations in an effort to avoid a super-spreader event.

The coronavirus outbreak that has sickened nearly 60,000 people in Arizona and killed more than 1,300 is not slowing down as a major American holiday rounds the corner: Fourth of July.

Fourth of July typically calls for big crowds, gathered around the barbecue, watching fireworks and spending time with family and friends.

For the first time in 68 years, the City of Tempe and the Kiwanis Club of Tempe are suspending the July 4th Tempe Town Lake Festival.

It's uncertain whether COVID-19 restrictions will be eased by July 4, and longtime business sponsors have not been able to commit to the event because of financial burdens, city officials said in a statement.

Tempe is considering an alternative event. An announcement will be made in the coming weeks.

The City of Buckeye also announced Tuesday that it is canceling its Independence Day fireworks celebration as a result of the increase in community spread of COVID-19.

The city also warned residents to use fireworks with caution, if they choose to do so. Cylindrical, cone fountains, ground spinners, flitter, ground sparklers and illuminating torches are permissible, according to the city.

Arizona state law does not apply to novelty items such as snappers, snap caps, glow worms, snakes, party poppers, toy smoke devices and sparklers.

