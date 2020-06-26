The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Friday, June 26.

Major updates:

There have been 63,030 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,490 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Thursday morning.

confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Thursday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed cities to set own mask requirements

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

CDC expands list of groups at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its list of individuals who are considered at an increased risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.

The CDC explained that it's clear a substantial number of Americans are at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus pandemic – highlighting the importance of continuing to follow preventive measures.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

Record-high deaths reported on Wednesday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported a record-high 79 deaths on Wednesday.

However, that does not mean that all of those deaths occurred on the same day. That is just the number of deaths that were reported on Wednesday.

The department said 53 of the 79 deaths reported Wednesday were from death certificate matching.

According to the department, the highest single-day death toll appears to be on June 15, when there were 28 deaths. That information is subject to change.

You can find more information on deaths and when they occurred here.

Record-high cases reported on Tuesday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 3,591 new cases on Tuesday, breaking yet another record.

Tuesday's record broke a previous record set last Friday, when there were 3,246 new cases reported.

Friday's record broke a previous record set just last Thursday, with 2,519 new cases reported Thursday.

And Thursday's record broke a previous record set just last Tuesday, with 2,392 new coronavirus cases reported.

Masks now required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

How to get tested for the coronavirus in Arizona

Are you looking to get tested for coronavirus in Arizona?

If you have reason to believe you have contracted coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, this is what you should do.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

Coronavirus facts you should know 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9



