Here is everything you need to know about coronavirus in Arizona on May 16

Another round of Arizona's 'Testing Blitz' happens today, and you have two more chances if you miss out.

PHOENIX — The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, May 16.

Major updates:

There are 13,631 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 679 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Saturday morning.

The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Gov. Doug Ducey did not extend the state's stay-at-home order, which ended Friday .

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Saturday

There are now 13,631 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 679 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 13,169 confirmed cases and 651 deaths on Friday

One week ago, there were 10,960 cases across the state with 532 deaths.

Arizona stay-at-home order expires

Arizona's stay-at-home order is over.

Gov. Doug Ducey's executive order, formally called "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected," expired on May 15.

In its place, Ducey announced a "Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger" executive order.

"This does not mean a return to normal," Ducey emphasized when he made the announcement Tuesday.

Ducey says the state has met the CDC's Phase One guidelines for reopening and will allow more businesses to resume operations with social distancing measures.

Arizona 'Testing Blitz' continues

Arizona's state health department launched the "Testing Blitz" initiative with a goal of testing over 10,000 people for COVID-19 every Saturday for the month of May.

The initiative was only scheduled to last through May 16, but the AZDHS announced that it would extend the program for another two weeks and extra testing will be available on May 23 and May 30.

You have to pre-register to participate, go to the state's website to see how.

And you can find all the details for symptoms and resources to get yourself tested for coronavirus here.

Tucson Mayor extends Local Emergency through June 8

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero extended the city's local emergency declaration through June 8, with the "option to modify as deemed necessary," the mayor said in a statement.

"These measures, which are consistent with guidelines from Pima County, the state, and the CDC, will help ensure the safety of our employees and members of the public," she said.

Along with the extension comes some flexibility for Tucson businesses to begin the reopening process. The city has waived previous rules and regulations for restaurants, bars, resorts, and gyms to accommodate the temporary expansion of seating areas, and has implemented guidelines on re-opening city government.

Read more about the city's extension here.

More information on coronavirus cases from Saturday

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 7,096

Pima: 1,781

Pinal: 678

Coconino: 839

Navajo: 1,238

Apache: 962

Mohave: 250

La Paz: 37

Yuma: 328

Graham: 20

Cochise: 46

Santa Cruz: 72

Yavapai: 260

Gila: 22

Greenlee: 2

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

