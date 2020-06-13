Here is everything you need to know about coronavirus in Arizona on June 13

Maricopa County's top health official said this week that wearing a mask can greatly limit the spread of COVID-19.

PHOENIX — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, June 13.

Major updates:

There are 34,458 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,183 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Saturday morning.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Saturday

There are 34,458 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,183 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 32,918 confirmed cases and 1,144 deaths on Friday.

One week ago, there were 25,451 cases across the state with 1,042 deaths.

'I've run out of tears'

A Valley man has suffered an unimaginable loss after five family members have died from coronavirus.

“Some people just don’t get it this is real. Five family members have died. Myself, my wife, my kids, my brothers, have all tested positive. I mean how many more people, like I mentioned, have to die?” Ricardo Aguirre said.

Masks are effective at limiting COVID-19 spread

A top public health official in Arizona’s largest county is doing an about-face on whether masks can help stem the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Maricopa County medical director Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine confessed at a news conference that she ignored the Centers for Disease Control guidelines on wearing masks.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Saturday

That's an increase of 1,540 new cases reported on Saturday, down from the 1,654 new cases reported on Friday.

There were 39 new deaths reported on Saturday, a jump from the 17 new deaths reported on Friday.

In total, 14,029 new tests were reported on Saturday, up from 13,559 tests that were reported on Friday.

There have been a total of 456,915‬ PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Saturday.

6.7% of those tests have been positive, the same from Friday's 6.7%.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 17,791

Pima: 3,889

Pinal: 1,500

Coconino: 1,360

Navajo: 2,590

Apache: 1,967

Mohave: 586

La Paz: 221

Yuma: 2,942

Graham: 48

Cochise: 206

Santa Cruz: 914

Yavapai: 374

Gila: 59

Greenlee: 11

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.