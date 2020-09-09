In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Wednesday, Sept. 9.

Major updates:

There have been 206,045 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,221 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Tuesday.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

81 new cases, 2 deaths reported Tuesday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 81 new cases and two new deaths on Tuesday.

Arizona reached 200,000 coronavirus cases on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21. The state reached 5,000 coronavirus deaths on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 0.92 as of Monday, the same as Sunday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 5,484 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 97 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, and stay home when possible.

Arizona hospitals will be required to report flu stats

Gov. Doug Ducey on Tuesday required hospitals, testing laboratories and other health care facilities to report detailed information about influenza cases ahead of flu season.

The governor's office announced that Ducey issued an executive order extending the Enhanced Surveillance Advisory for COVID-19 and adding new influenza reporting requirements for health care facilities.

The advisory, according to the office, "required hospitals, testing laboratories and other health care facilities to report detailed information about COVID-19 cases, health care capacity and more."

Health care facilities, according to the advisory, are required to report daily statistics on staff resources, ventilator availability, intensive care unit bed availability, inpatient bed availability, personal protective equipment supply levels, medical supply levels and more.

Here are the new reporting requirements for influenza, according to the governor's office:

Number of inpatient influenza positive patients or patients with suspected influenza;

Number of ventilators in use by influenza positive patients or patients with suspected influenza;

Number of ICU beds in use by influenza positive patients or patients with suspected influenza; and,

Number of influenza positive patients or patients with suspected influenza seen in the Emergency Department per day.

Tuesday's order extends the COVID-19 reporting requirements and adds more for influenza. It's part of the governor's ongoing effort to tackle the effects of flu season combined with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Navajo Nation reports 0 new COVID-19 cases

The Navajo Department of Health reported zero COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 9,903, which includes two previously unreported positive cases from July.

The total number of deaths has reached 527 as of Tuesday.

Reports indicate that 7,157 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 97,644 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Nook Kitchen in Arcadia to reopen Wednesday

Nook Kitchen in Arcadia will reopen its doors on Wednesday.

The reopening will be celebrated with a new menu.

It will reopen at limited capacity and reservations are recommended.

Cactus Shadows High School to go back in person Wednesday

Students and staff at Cactus Shadows High School are expected to go back in person on Wednesday. Team 12's Jen Wahl has the latest.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older) is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.