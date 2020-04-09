In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Friday, Sept. 4.

Major updates:

There have been 203,953 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,130 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Thursday.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

1,091 new cases, 65 new deaths reported Thursday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,091 new cases and 65 new deaths on Thursday.

Arizona reached 200,000 coronavirus cases on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21. The state reached 5,000 coronavirus deaths on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 0.95 as of Wednesday, up from 0.81 on Monday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 5,483 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 97 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.

University of Arizona to increase COVID-19 testing

The University of Arizona is expected to increase the number of COVID-19 tests conducted on campus to 5,000 per week.

The university's daily case report on Wednesday showed 126 of 1,520 tests came back positive, for a positivity rate of 8.3%.

Maricopa, Pima counties allowed to partially reopen schools

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Thursday that eight counties have met the recommended benchmarks to partially reopen schools.

Schools in the following counties can resume a hybrid learning model combining in-person and online learning:

Cochise

Coconino

Maricopa

Navajo

Pima

Pinal

Apache and Yavapai counties have already met those benchmarks.

Two other counties, Greenlee and La Paz, have met the benchmarks to resume full in-person instruction.

The department recommends that schools can consider moving from virtual instruction to a combination of virtual and in-person learning while implementing mitigation measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Eight Arizona counties, including Maricopa and Pima, have now met the recommended benchmarks for schools to resume a hybrid learning model combining in-person and online learning. See the full list here: https://t.co/xDrfscsWDi pic.twitter.com/UvufMbrgpl — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) September 3, 2020

Arizona unemployment boss says extra $300 pay to end soon

Unemployed Arizona residents who have received an extra $300 a week under a Trump administration coronavirus relief program are likely to lose that extra benefit in the coming weeks.

Department of Economic Security Director Michael Wisehart said Wednesday that Arizonans getting the extra pay on top of the regular $240 per week unemployment benefit will get that cash this week and possibly next.

But the pool of federal cash President Donald Trump is tapping could run out after that.

Some 392,000 Arizonans are currently receiving unemployment benefits, up from about 17,500 before the pandemic hit in March.

The above article is from the Associated Press.

Tempe to reopen park playgrounds this weekend

The city of Tempe announced that all neighborhood park playgrounds and outdoor exercise equipment will reopen to the community starting Friday.

The city’s three splash pads at Esquer, Hudson and Jaycee parks will also reopen.

The city also said that the Kiwanis Tennis Center will resume leagues, drop-ins, challenge courts and mix and match.

Find more information here.

Navajo Nation recoveries top 7,100

The Navajo Department of Health reported 24 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 9,871.

The total number of deaths remains 504 as previously reported on Wednesday.

Reports indicate that 7,113 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 96,397 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older) is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

