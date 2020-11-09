In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Friday, Sept. 11.

Major updates:

There have been 207,002 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,273 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Thursday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Thursday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

461 new cases, 22 deaths reported Thursday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 461 new cases and 22 new deaths on Thursday.

Arizona reached 200,000 coronavirus cases on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21. The state reached 5,000 coronavirus deaths on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 0.87 as of Tuesday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 5,481 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 97 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, and stay home when possible.

Scottsdale to begin phasing students back in class on Sept. 21

The Scottsdale Unified School District will start phasing students back into the classroom later this month.

The governing board voted unanimously this week to begin phasing students back to school campuses starting Sept. 21 with kindergarten, first and second graders.

Third, fourth and fifth grade students can return starting Sept. 29, followed by middle school and high schools on Oct. 12, after SUSD’s annual fall break the week of Oct. 5.

Special education students in pre-kindergarten through high school ‘self-contained’ special program classrooms and preschool students, are already scheduled to return to their school buildings on Sept. 14.

6 ASU students suspended for COVID-related violations

Six Arizona State University students have been placed on interim suspension for COVID-19 related violations.

Four of the six students were suspended for activities off-campus and two for activities on-campus.

An interim suspension means that students are immediately suspended and more consequences may be enforced depending on an investigation.

Curves Cabaret in Tucson closed for not following COVID-19 rules

Curves Cabaret in Tucson has been closed by the Arizona Department of Health Services for non-compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Curves Cabaret was issued their closure notice for jeopardizing "the health, safety and welfare of the public." It reopened on Aug. 27.

The gentleman's club was authorized to reopen along with businesses including other bars and gyms, according to the ADHS, but has gone against their attestation.

Navajo Nation reports 18 new COVID-19 cases

The Navajo Department of Health reported 18 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 9,933.

The total number of deaths is now 530 as of Thursday.

Reports indicate that 7,169 individuals have recovered from COVID-19 and 98,408 COVID-19 tests have been administered.



Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older) is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.