PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Monday, Oct. 19.

Major updates:

There have been 231,149 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,827 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

You can find COVID-19 testing sites here.

here. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Sunday

There have been 231,149 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,827 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

That is an increase from the 230,407 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,824 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Saturday.

A week ago, there were 224,084 cases and 5,746 deaths reported in Arizona.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Sunday

There have been 231,149 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,827 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona.

That is an increase from 230,407 cases and 5,824 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Saturday.

There were 742 new cases reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 921 reported on Saturday.

There were three new deaths reported on Sunday, a decrease in the 18 deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 5,469 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 101 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 11,086 new tests were reported on Sunday, a decrease from 13,085 on Saturday.

There have been a total of 1,939,212 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Sunday.

9.9% of those tests have been positive as of Sunday, the same as Saturday.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases in each county:

Maricopa: 149,720

Pima: 26,911

Pinal: 11,334

Coconino: 4,721

Navajo: 6,096

Apache: 3,780

Mohave: 4,183

La Paz: 589

Yuma: 13,217

Graham: 1,028

Cochise: 2,032

Santa Cruz: 2,949

Yavapai: 2,776

Gila: 1,741

Greenlee: 72

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.