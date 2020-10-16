In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Friday, Oct. 16.

Major updates:

There have been 228,748 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 5,789 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Thursday.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

You can find COVID-19 testing sites here.

here. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

1,113 new cases, 17 new deaths reported Thursday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,113 new cases and 17 new deaths on Thursday.

Arizona reached 200,000 coronavirus cases on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21. The state reached 5,000 coronavirus deaths on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 1.07 on Tuesday, up from 1.00 on Monday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 5,469 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 101 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, and stay home when possible.

Virus cases at Arizona school send hundreds into quarantine

Gov. Doug Ducey says schools should maintain options for parents whether they prefer in-person or online instruction for their children.

Ducey spoke Thursday after touring a Phoenix charter school with U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

A southern Arizona high school has closed temporarily after at least three people tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Pinal County Public Health Department ordered the closure because of the number of people who are now required to quarantine.

Officials at Combs High School in San Tan Valley say about 450 students and 20 staff members were told to quarantine while the larger school district investigates what is considered an outbreak.

3 Phoenix Union schools report positive cases

Three Phoenix Union Schools reported positive virus cases among staff and a student-athlete on Thursday.

A student on the Betty H. Fairfax High School football team tested positive, and the campus immediately ceased all sports activities and began contact tracing.

Sports practices and games resumed after all people who possibly came in contact with the student were asked to quarantine for two weeks.

Meanwhile, office workers at Alhambra High School and the Academies at South Mountain High School were possibly exposed to the virus after individuals showing symptoms or who encountered an infected person went through the halls.

The office has been closed and will be cleaned. The offices will reopen on Monday.

All schools have notified people who were possibly exposed.

Phoenix Union students have been exclusively remote learning since the pandemic and will continue to do so at least through December.

8 more students test positive at Chaparral High School

Eight Chaparral High School students tested positive on Monday and Tuesday this week.

The new cases do not include the five previous reported cases.

The Maricopa County Department of Health will be contacting people who were in contact with the students and instructing them to do a 14-day quarantine.

Navajo Nation reports 31 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 31 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, but no deaths for the second consecutive day.

The latest figures bring the total number of cases to 10,819 including 14 delayed reported cases.

The known death toll remained at 571.

Tribal health officials say 114,515 people on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,360 have recovered.

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

Free COVID-19 testing to be held Saturday in Buckeye

South Wellness partnered with Maricopa County to offer free COVID-19 testing in Buckeye over the next two weekends.

The testing will be offered at Buckeye Union High School from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday and Oct. 24.

It's a drive-thru test and people should get results within 72 hours.

You're asked to register online and bring your ID if you can.

.@Southwellnessco has partnered with Maricopa County to provide no-cost COVID-19 community testing. Register for the next event on Saturday October 17 at https://t.co/th7tgbsJi0. pic.twitter.com/oQLOhS9MWJ — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) October 15, 2020

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

