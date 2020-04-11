In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Major updates:

There have been 249,818 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6,020 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Tuesday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Tuesday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

1,679 new cases, 38 new deaths reported Tuesday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 1,679 new cases and 38 new deaths on Tuesday.

Arizona reached 200,000 coronavirus cases on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21. The state reached 6,000 coronavirus deaths on Nov. 3, 5,000 on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 1.16 on Sunday, the same as Saturday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 5,453 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 104 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, and stay home when possible.

Biden wins Arizona, flips longtime Republican stronghold

Joe Biden has won Arizona’s 11 electoral votes, flipping the longtime Republican stronghold, according to The Associated Press.

Biden’s victory makes him only the second Democratic presidential candidate since 1948 to win Arizona.

The former vice president benefited from the state’s changing demographics and successfully won over swing voters.

Trump made an aggressive push to hold on to Arizona, which he won by 3.5 percentage points in 2016.

Meanwhile, former astronaut Mark Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally to become Arizona’s second Democratic senator.

Arizona hasn’t had two Democratic senators in nearly seven decades.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Democrat Mark Kelly wins US Senate race in Arizona

Democrat Mark Kelly has won the Arizona Senate seat once held by John McCain, according to The Associated Press.

The former astronaut defeated Republican Martha McSally, who was appointed to the seat after McCain’s death in 2018.

Kelly flew combat missions for the Navy during Operation Desert Storm before becoming a test pilot and later an astronaut.

He flew four missions to the International Space Station.

He is the husband of former Democratic U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, who survived a gunshot wound to the head during a constituent event in Tucson in 2011.

Kelly could be sworn in as early as Nov. 30.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Arizona voters return 7 of 9 US House members to Congress

Arizona voters returned seven U.S. House incumbents to office by wide margins on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

But the state’s other two congressional races were too early to call with not enough votes counted.

Those winning reelection include three incumbents who represent heavily Republican districts and four Democrats who also had a registration edge in their districts.

Republicans Andy Biggs, Debbie Lesko and Paul Gosar won new two-year terms.

Democrats winning reelection included Ann Kirkpatrick, Greg Stanton, Raul Grijalva and Ruben Gallego.

The races for the 1st and 6th districts remained to early to call late Tuesday.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Arizona OKs recreational pot, schools tax hike undecided

Arizona has joined other states across the nation that have legalized recreational marijuana, according to The Associated Press.

But a ballot measure proposing a new tax on the wealthy to fund education was too early to call.

Voters approved the marijuana proposal that will allow people 21 and older to possess up to an ounce of pot.

Recreational marijuana sales will be permitted and people can grow their own plants.

Approval came after voters narrowly defeated a marijuana legalization proposal in 2016.

Possession will become legal when the election results are certified in about a month and sales should begin in May.

The Arizona measure levies a 16% excise tax on pot sales.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Navajo Nation reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Navajo Nation health officials have reported 72 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths.

The latest figures released Tuesday night bring the total number of known cases to 11,947 with 586 known deaths.

Tribal health officials say 127,179 people have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic started and 7,605 have recovered.

A shelter-in-place order, mask mandate, daily curfews and weekend lockdowns remain in effect on the Navajo Nation.

Most people experience mild or moderate symptoms with the coronavirus, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.