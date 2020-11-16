In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Monday, Nov. 16.

Major updates:

There have been 275,436 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 6,302 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

2,383 new cases, 2 new deaths reported Sunday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,383 new cases and two new deaths on Sunday.

Arizona reached 200,000 coronavirus cases on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21. The state reached 6,000 coronavirus deaths on Nov. 3, 5,000 on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 1.14 on Saturday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 5,450 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 17, when 103 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, and stay home when possible.

3 West Coast states announce travel advisories due to COVID-19 cases

Three West Coast states have announced travel advisories as coronavirus cases climb. Team 12's Matt Yurus has the latest.

How Arizona schools, businesses are responding to increase in COVID-19 cases

Arizona continues to grapple with an increase in COVID-19 cases, forcing schools and businesses to think about what to do next. Team 12's Jen Wahl has the latest.

Game between Arizona State, Colorado shelved due to virus

Arizona State’s game against Colorado next Saturday has been canceled, the second straight game the Sun Devils will miss due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The Pac-12 announced cancellation of the game due to Arizona State not having enough scholarship players available to meet the conference’s 53-player minimum.

Arizona State’s game against California on Saturday was canceled after numerous Sun Devils players and coaches, including head coach Herm Edwards, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mid-American Conference also had its first cancellation Sunday.

Ohio’s game at Miami on Tuesday night was called off because of roster issues related to COVID-19 with the Bobcats.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Navajo Nation orders new 3-week stay-at-home lockdown

The Navajo Nation on Monday will reinstate a stay-home lockdown order for the entire reservation while closing tribal offices and requiring new closures and safety measures for businesses due to rising COVID-19 cases.

Tribal officials announced Friday night that the lockdown order goes into effect Monday for a three-week period.

A previously ordered 56-hour weekend curfew began Friday night.

Much of the Navajo Nation was closed between March and August as the coronavirus swept through the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Tribal health officials on Wednesday warned residents of new “uncontrolled spread” of COVID-19 in 34 reservation communities.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Navajo Nation reports 117 new cases, 4 more deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 117 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 13,373, including seven delayed unreported cases.

The total number of deaths is now 602 as of Sunday.

Reports indicate that 7,926 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 138,332 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.