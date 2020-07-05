There are 9,945 people in Arizona who have the coronavirus as of Thursday with 450 people dying from related illnesses.

The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Thursday, May 7.

Major updates:

There are now 9,945 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona as of Thursday morning.

450 people have died from the virus or complications related to the virus in Arizona, as of Thursday morning.

have died from the virus or complications related to the virus in Arizona, as of Thursday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered .

. Barbers and salons can reopen May 8.

Dine-in restaurants can open May 11.

Arizona retail shops were allowed to reopen starting Monday .

COVID-19 cases across Arizona

There are now 9,945 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona as of Thursday morning, according to the state's latest numbers.

450 people have died from the virus or complications related to the virus in Arizona, as of Thursday morning.

One week ago, there were 7,648 cases across the state with 320 deaths.

Child dies in Yuma

A child in Yuma County died due to COVID-19, the county announced Thursday night.

This is the first child in Arizona whose death was known to be linked to the virus.

The child had multiple underlying medical conditions, the Yuma County Public Heath District said in a news release.

"It is our deepest regret to share the news of the first COVID-19-related pediatric death in Arizona,” said Diana Gomez, Director of the Yuma County Public Health District. "News like this not only resonates within the health community, but with every resident. We are heartbroken and extend our deepest sympathy to the child’s friends and family.”

No other information about the child would be released by the district.

Navajo Nation cases reach 2,654

The Navajo Department of Health reported 95 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation on Wednesday.

That means the total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 2,654.

There have been a total of 85 deaths as of Wednesday.

A total of 16,280 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 12,170 negative test results.

The 2,654 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:

• McKinley County, NM: 736

• Apache County, AZ: 656

• Navajo County, AZ: 574

• Coconino County, AZ: 306

• San Juan County, NM: 262

• San Juan County, UT: 46

• Socorro County, NM: 25

• Cibola County, NM: 25

• Bernalillo County: 3

• Sandoval County, NM: 21

Arizona Senate to adjourn Friday, House plans unclear

The Arizona Senate plans to return to session on Friday to formally adjourn for the year, but the House has not announced if it has agreed to the plan.

Republican Senate President Karen Fann announced the decision to adjourn Thursday.

That would effectively kill legislation that had not been passed when lawmakers recessed because of the coronavirus on March 23.

They had enacted a bare-bones budget for the coming fiscal year.

The announcement apparently took Republican House leaders by surprise.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Gila River Indian Community expands COVID-19 testing capacity

AZDHS will continue to use university models

Arizona Department of Health Services announced Thursday they will continue the "ongoing partnership" with Arizona university experts that AZDHS had dismissed in an email Monday night.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

More information on coronavirus cases from Thursday

There are 9,945 cases of coronavirus and 450 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Thursday.

That's an increase of 238 cases and 24 deaths from the day prior.

There were at least 7,489 tests reported to state health officials as of Thursday morning, making a total of 111,086 cases reported so far.

Of those tests, 7.6% were positive.

Pinal County broke 500 cases on Thursday, Coconino County broke 600 cases and Navajo County broke 900 cases.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 5,196

Pima: 1,465

Pinal: 530

Coconino: 618

Navajo: 912

Apache: 630

Mohave: 158

La Paz: 20

Yuma: 148

Graham: 19

Cochise: 40

Santa Cruz: 38

Yavapai: 152

Gila: 17

Greenlee: 2

