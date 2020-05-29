The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Friday, May 29.

Major updates:

There are 17,763 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 857 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Thursday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Thursday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Testing blitz to continue this weekend

Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services announced the so-called COVID-19 testing blitz will continue this upcoming weekend.

Policies and procedures for patient criteria, billing, and pre-registration requirements vary by site.

Sites participating in the Arizona Testing Blitz will offer diagnostic testing for COVID-19, which is designed to determine whether a patient is currently infected with the virus.

Antibody testing is not a part of the Arizona Testing Blitz.

St. Mary's to hold shopping mall food drive on Saturday

St. Mary’s is teaming up with Macerich to hold a one-time “Shopping Mall Food Haul” food drive on Saturday.

Volunteers from St. Mary’s will be at four Macerich mall locations, as well as St. Mary’s Food Bank locations in Phoenix and Surprise, to safely collect food donations from the public.

Volunteers will have masks and glove and will remove the donations from your car.

Please place the food in car trunks, SUV hatch backs and truck beds whenever possible.

Donations will be accepted in the following locations from 7-11 a.m:

Central Phoenix: St. Mary’s Food Bank (2831 N. 31st Avenue)

Glendale: Arrowhead Towne Center, 77th Ave & Bell Road – South Mall Entrance

Paradise Valley: Paradise Valley Mall – Off Tatum Blvd between Dillard’s and Macys, behind Wendy’s

West Phoenix: Desert Sky Mall (7611 West Thomas Road – Outside the Food Court near Dillard’s

Scottsdale: Scottsdale Fashion Square – Camelback Road & Marshall Way, next to Crate & Barrel

Surprise: St. Mary’s Food Bank (13050 W. Elm Street)

West Phoenix: Desert Sky Mall (7611 West Thomas Road)

The most needed items include peanut butter, canned fruits and vegetables and bottled water, but any non-perishable food donations are welcome.

Peoria schools to offer free food to students under 18

The Peoria Unified School District will provide lunch with breakfast for the next day for free to any child under the age of 18 this summer.

Lunch and breakfast will be served at 26 school sites through Thursday, July 23.

Meals will not be served on Monday, July 6 as all district sites are closed.

Meals are available for curbside pick-up by car, or walk-up.

Children must be present, or student identification must be presented.

Children do not have to be enrolled in the Peoria Unified School District to participate.

Meals for those 19-years or older will cost $1.75 for breakfast and $3.00 for lunch and dinner.

More information is available at www.peoriaunified.org.

Virus protection adds new wrinkle to Southwest heat relief

Trying to stay safe during a global pandemic is hard enough, but people in Southwest desert cities like Phoenix and Las Vegas where temperatures can soar into the triple digits are also trying to protect themselves from the brutal heat.

With many government-run spaces like libraries still closed this week to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the Salvation Army is among nonprofits shouldering much of a responsibility for ensuring people stay cool and hydrated amid an extreme heat warning in parts of the southwestern U.S.

At the cooling sites, they are also asking people to follow protocols aimed at preventing the virus' spread.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

