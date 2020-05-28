The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Thursday, May 28.

Major updates:

There are 17,262 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 831 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Wednesday morning.

people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Wednesday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

CVS expands drive-thru testing sites in Arizona

CVS Health expanded its COVID-19 testing program by announcing nine additional test sites across Arizona.

The sites will open on Friday and will add to the 26 locations previously opened in Arizona.

The new sites will utilize self-swab tests that will be available to individuals meeting Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to state and age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and will be directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window, where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

The additional new testing sites in Arizona include:

CVS Pharmacy, 765 South Lindsay Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234

CVS Pharmacy, 2428 South Val Vista Drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

CVS Pharmacy, 4890 North Litchfield Road, Litchfield Park, AZ 85340

CVS Pharmacy, 10727 West Olive Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

CVS Pharmacy, 9172 West Union Hills Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

CVS Pharmacy, 1855 West Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, AZ 85023

CVS Pharmacy, 4323 East Bell Road, Phoenix, AZ 85032

CVS Pharmacy, 6021 South Central Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85042

CVS Pharmacy, 3303 South Rural Street, Tempe, AZ 85281

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

Arizona governor to present 'good news' on state virus fight

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is expected to brief the public Thursday on the state’s efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus, and he says the news will be good.

The governor offered a preview of the trends on Wednesday.

He also pushed back on media questions about videos from old town Scottsdale on Memorial Day that showed hundreds of people partying in the nightclub district.

He said the focus should instead be on the millions of Arizonans who have responded to the call for social distancing.

Arizona local governments get $440 million for coronavirus

Arizona cities and counties will get $440 million in federal money to help them deal with budget issues stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced the spending Monday in a discussion with several mayors.

The money will come from $1.9 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds that Ducey can spend at his discretion.

Local governments saw theirs costs spike for police and firefighters at the same time that sales tax revenue plummeted as people stayed home to slow the spread of the virus.

Judge mulls whether Arizona must reveal nursing home data

A judge presiding over a lawsuit seeking the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths among residents at Arizona’s nursing homes says he understands the public’s need for disclosing such information.

But Judge Christopher Coury said he also understands the state’s concerns in withholding the data.

Coury says he was struggling with the notion that the public shouldn’t be informed about providers that don’t meet the standard of care.

But he also expressed skepticism at the argument by news organizations that filed the lawsuit that releasing such information wouldn’t harm nursing homes.

Coury plans to issue a ruling by the end of the week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Testing blitz to continue this weekend

Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services announced the so-called COVID-19 testing blitz will continue this upcoming weekend.

Policies and procedures for patient criteria, billing, and pre-registration requirements vary by site.

Sites participating in the Arizona Testing Blitz will offer diagnostic testing for COVID-19, which is designed to determine whether a patient is currently infected with the virus.

Antibody testing is not a part of the Arizona Testing Blitz.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

