Here is everything you need to know about coronavirus in Arizona on May 24

Here is the live blog for Sunday, May 24.

Here is the live blog for Sunday, May 24.

Major updates:

There are 16,339 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 800 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Sunday morning.

Arizona's stay-at-home order expired last week.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Sunday

There are 16,339 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 800 coronavirus-related deaths as of Sunday morning, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 16,039 confirmed cases and 799 deaths on Saturday.

One week ago, there were 13,937 cases across the state with 680 deaths.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Sunday

That's an increase of 300 new cases reported since Saturday, an increase from the 431 new cases reported on Friday.

There was one new death reported on Saturday, down from the 24 new deaths reported on Saturday.

In total, 6,871 new tests were reported on Sunday, down from 8,303 tests that were reported on Saturday.

There have been a total of 260,659‬ PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Sunday.

5.6% of those tests have been positive.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 8,277

Pima: 2,027

Pinal: 755

Coconino: 1,019

Navajo: 1,523

Apache: 1,191

Mohave: 304

La Paz: 50

Yuma: 632

Graham: 21

Cochise: 59

Santa Cruz: 169

Yavapai: 285

Gila: 24

Greenlee: 3

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.