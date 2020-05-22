The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Friday, May 22.

Major updates:

There are 15,315 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 763 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Thursday morning.

people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Thursday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Arizona's stay-at-home order expired last week.

last week. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Report: Arizona unemployment rate doubled to 12.6% in April

Arizona’s unemployment rate doubled in April as the travel industry and other major parts of the state’s economy staggered from business shutdowns and other impacts from the coronavirus pandemic.

The state Office of Economic Opportunity on Thursday reported that seasonally adjusted nonfarm unemployment in April rate rose to 12.6%.

That's up from 6.1% in March and 4.8% in April 2019.

The April report said the state’s economy lost 283,300 jobs, nearly all in the private sector and with all industries but one recording jobs losses.

The leisure and hospitality sector led the downturn with 122,600 fewer jobs.

Arizona House OKs virus liability shield for businesses

The Arizona House has voted to give businesses protections from lawsuits if their customers or employees get sick from the coronavirus.

The bill approved Thursday also would eliminate criminal penalties for violating the governor’s public-health orders.

Republicans approved it in a party-line vote.

The House also backed a measure allocating $88 million in emergency federal cash to help child care centers reopen and ensure workers can return to work knowing their children are safe.

They then adjourned for the year.

The liability shield and child care funding still require approval in the Senate.

Researchers: Job losses due to pandemic hit Tempe hardest

Arizona researchers say new maps sorting claims for unemployment benefits by zip code statewide indicate Tempe was hit harder than any other city in the state by economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Maricopa Association of Governments said Thursday the 85281 zip code in Tempe had over 6,600 unemployment claims between March 14 and May 14, the most of any zip code in the state.

MAG said the adjacent 85282 zip code had just over 5,200 claims, helping make Tempe the Arizona city hit hardest.

Arizona diagnostic firm gives 300 virus tests for homeless

Sonora Quest Laboratories is working with local and national nonprofits and Maricopa County to test 300 members of the homeless community for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The national nonprofit Community Solutions, which supports local efforts to ease homelessness, said this week the Arizona diagnostic testing firm donated the tests and the healthcare provider Circle the City is administering them.

Other local nonprofit groups are helping transport people for testing and trying to help them find them permanent housing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has urged testing for people in homeless shelters, noting their higher incidence of chronic disease.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

