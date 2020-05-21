The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Thursday, May 21.

Major updates:

There are 14,897 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 747 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Wednesday morning.

people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Wednesday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Arizona's stay-at-home order expired last week.

last week. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

CVS expands COVID-19 testing program

CVS Health announced 16 additional test sites at select drive-thru locations across Arizona.

The test sites will open on Friday and will add to the 10 locations previously opened on May 15 in Arizona.

The additional new testing sites in Arizona include:

CVS Pharmacy, 180 North Dobson Road, Chandler, AZ 85224

CVS Pharmacy, 990 East Warner Road, Chandler, AZ 85225

CVS Pharmacy, 3990 West Ray Road, Chandler, AZ 85226

CVS Pharmacy, 990 East Pecos Road, Chandler, AZ 85225

CVS Pharmacy, 1151 East McKellips Road, Mesa, AZ 85203

CVS Pharmacy, 7547 East Southern Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85208

CVS Pharmacy, 9230 E. Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ 85208

CVS Pharmacy, 5954 East McDowell Road, Mesa, AZ 85215

CVS Pharmacy, 3560 West Peoria Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

CVS Pharmacy, 1850 West Dunlap Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

CVS Pharmacy, 1625 North 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

CVS Pharmacy, 10160 East Bell Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

CVS Pharmacy, 10010 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85253

CVS Pharmacy, 5100 East Grant Road, Tucson, AZ 85716

CVS Pharmacy, 615 North Alvernon Way, Tucson, AZ 85711

CVS Pharmacy, 6310 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy drive-thru test sites can be found here.

Self-swab tests will be available to people who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention criteria, in addition to age guidelines.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

Patients will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Navajo Nation cases increase to 4,253, with 146 deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation on Wednesday.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,253, with 146 total deaths.

Preliminary reports from six health care facilities indicate that approximately 1,026 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending.

A total of 27,162 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 21,199 negative results.

Approximately 13.2% percent of Navajo Nation residents have been tested for COVID-19.

“The Navajo Nation health care facilities are testing our citizens at a greater rate per capita than any state in the country. Over 12-percent of our residents have been tested compared to 10-percent for states," President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

"Extensive COVID-19 testing, contact tracing, and isolation is helping to stop the spread of the virus and flatten the curve. Several drive-thru testings are being conducted on the Navajo Nation, which helps test large numbers of our citizens with minimal exposure of patients and frontline workers."

Phoenix City Council OKs $3M in coronavirus funds for refugees

The Phoenix City Council has approved $3 million in federal relief funds for the area’s refugees caught up in the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic after being resettled here with U.S. government approval.

Council members Tuesday approved Mayor Kate Gallego’s proposal for the funding to help people who came to the U.S. fleeing violence or persecution in their home countries only to lose their new jobs in food service, hospitality and other industries disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

U.S. lawmakers added $350 million to the State Department’s budget for migration and refugee assistance in coronavirus aid approved earlier this year,

Phoenix airport to implement mandatory face mask policy soon

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is implementing a mandatory face mask policy starting June 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Airport officials announced Wednesday that employees and all visitors to Sky Harbor facilities will be required to have their noses and mouths covered while in the terminals, at the rental car center, the PHX Sky Train and airport buses.

Sky Harbor officials say travelers are being asked to bring their own masks although some stores at the city-run airport currently are selling them.

They say face masks can be a homemade cloth mask or even a bandanna with the only requirement is that it covers the face and nose.

Sky Harbors officials say its “vigilant sanitation efforts” and “thorough 24-hour cleaning schedule” will remain in place.

Arizona governor not ready to further relax social distance

Gov. Doug Ducey says people in Arizona are acting responsibly since he loosened restrictions on businesses but he’s not ready yet to open new sectors of the economy.

Ducey said Wednesday that he has an “aspirational” goal for schools to reopen on schedule in August, and he's hopeful summer camps and youth activities will be open soon.

Schools have been closed since March, when Ducey and schools chief Kathy Hoffman shut them due to staffing concerns stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.

Hoffman has formed a task force of education leaders to write plans for the safe reopening of schools.

Navajo Nation casinos remain closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Navajo Nation's casinos in New Mexico and Arizona are staying closed until at least next month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision is in line with the tribe's partial government closure and stay-at-home order that expires June 7.

The tribe has three casinos in New Mexico near Farmington, Shiprock and Gallup, and one in Arizona east of Flagstaff.

The casinos have been closed since mid-March.

Casino officials say employees still are receiving paychecks and have access to mental health and other services.

Meanwhile on Wednesday night, the Navajo Nation reported 100 new cases of coronavirus and two more deaths, pushing the total number of COVID-19 cases now to 4,253 with 146 known deaths.

Grand Canyon schedules another 4-day period for park day use

Grand Canyon National Park plans another four-day period for limited entry and daytime recreational access to some park areas on the South Rim.

A park statement said the South entrance will be open from 4-10 a.m. on Friday through Monday for day use.

Park officials said they’re following guidance from the White House, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities and monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic while phasing in increased access.

Permitted day use will include hiking on inner canyon trails, and officials said limited food and beverage services will be available at several locations.

The park closed April 1 because of the outbreak but some parts were reopened on May 15-18.

Some recreation sites in Coronado National Forest to reopen

Several recreation sites in the Coronado National Forest in southern Arizona are ready to reopen.

Campfire, smoking and recreational shooting restrictions to prevent human-caused forest fires are in place for Thursday’s scheduled 5 p.m. reopening.

Forest officials say campgrounds in the Douglas, Sierra Vista, Safford and Santa Catalina ranger districts are reopening.

Throughout the Memorial Day holiday weekend, forest officials expect large numbers of visitors to dispersed recreation sites and recently reopened developed sites.

Visitors are reminded to practice social distancing for the coronavirus pandemic and maintain a distance of 6 feet between individuals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

