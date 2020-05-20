The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Wednesday, May 20.

Major updates:

There are 14,556 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 704 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Tuesday morning.

confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with coronavirus-related deaths, as of Tuesday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Arizona's stay-at-home order expired last week.

last week. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Navajo Nation cases increase to 4,153 with 144 deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,153 and the total number of deaths is now 144.

Preliminary reports from six health care facilities indicate that approximately 1,001 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending.

A total of 26,267 COVID-19 tests have been administered with 20,200 negative results.

“The Navajo Nation is testing our citizens at a greater rate per capita than any other state in the country. Close to 12% of our population on the Navajo Nation has been tested compared to less than 10% for states," Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said in a statement.

"Today, there was another large-scale testing event held in the community of Tonalea, so we might see another spike in our positive case numbers in a few days once those test results are confirmed. The more people we identify who have the virus, the more people that we can isolate to help flatten the curve."

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

