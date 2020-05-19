The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Tuesday, May 19.

Major updates:

There are 14,170 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 686 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Monday morning.

Arizona's stay-at-home order expired last week.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Navajo Nation cases reach 4,071 with 142 deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 69 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 4,071 and the total number of deaths is now 142.

Preliminary reports from six health care facilities indicate that approximately 928 people have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending.

A total of 25,682 COVID-19 tests have been administered, with 19,964 negative results.

The Navajo Nation continues to conduct large-scale testing of its residents to help identify and isolate those who are positive.

On Tuesday, the Tuba City Regional Health Care Corporation will have a COVID-19 testing site at the Tonalea Chapter House parking lot from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for those showing COVID-19 symptoms, those who have been exposed to COVID-19, and those who think they may have the virus, but are not showing symptoms.

The general public is asked to wear a protective mask and remain in your vehicle at all times.

Navajo Nation Council approves CARES Fund Act

The Navajo Nation Council approved the Navajo Nation CARES Fund Act on Friday.

The act was approved by a vote of 19-4, with the speaker not voting.

The act allocates more than $600 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Stimulus (CARES) Act funding received by the Navajo Nation last week.

The resolution will now be presented to Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez for his signature to make the act law.

Grand Canyon National Park to be open for limited access on Memorial Day weekend

Outbreak on edge of Navajo Nation overwhelms rural hospital

A night of revelry before bars and restaurants shut in New Mexico appears to have led to an outbreak in a detox center and homeless shelter in the city of Gallup, on the fringes of the Navajo Nation.

The outbreak would combine with the local hospital’s ill-fated staffing decisions and its well-intentioned but potentially overly ambitious treatment plans to create a perfect storm.

The hospital became overwhelmed and now sends all of its critically ill coronavirus patients to other facilities.

Doctors, nurses and hospital executives disagree about who is to blame.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

