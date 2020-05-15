There are 13,169 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 651 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Friday morning.

PHOENIX — The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Friday, May 15.

Major updates:

Gov. Doug Ducey did not extend the state's stay-at-home order, which ends Friday.

the state's stay-at-home order, which ends Friday. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Friday

There are now 13,169 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 651 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 12,674 confirmed cases and 624 deaths on Thursday.

One week ago, there were 10,526 cases across the state with 517 deaths.

Below are deaths by date, reported by the state over the last two weeks.

Scroll down for more information.

Arizona stay-at-home order expires Friday

Arizona's stay-at-home order will expire on Friday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced earlier this week.

The stay-at-home order, formally called "Stay Home, Stay Healthy, Stay Connected," was already extended from its initial expiration date of April 30.

In its place, Ducey announced a "Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger" executive order.

"This does not mean a return to normal," Ducey emphasized when he made the announcement Tuesday.

Ducey says the state has met the CDC's Phase One guidelines for reopening and will allow more businesses to resume operations with social distancing measures.

Part of the changes includes allowing gyms and public pools to reopen on May 13, and major league sports will be allowed to be hosted in Arizona on May 15, but without fans and with leagues following CDC guidelines.

Navajo Nation cases increase by 141 on Thursday

The Navajo Department of Health reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation as of Thursday.

There are a total of 3,632 positive cases and a total of 127 deaths as of Thursday.

Preliminary reports from a few health care facilities indicate that approximately 515 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending.

Due to cross jurisdictional challenges and longer than normal verification processes, an additional 99 previously unreported positive cases were identified and added to the overall total.

The 3,632 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:

• Apache County, AZ: 948

• McKinley County, NM: 928

• Navajo County, AZ: 757

• San Juan County, NM: 428

• Coconino County, AZ: 353

• San Juan County, UT: 126

• Cibola County, NM: 37

• Sandoval County, NM: 26

• Socorro County, NM: 26

• Bernalillo County: 3

UArizona expands antibody testing

The University of Arizona is expanding its analysis of blood samples to include hundreds of thousands of Arizonans to determine who has developed antibodies.

The state is providing $3.5 million for the testing to increase throughout Arizona.

In addition to testing sites in Pima County, where the first phase of the initiative began on April 30, new sites will begin opening the week of May 18 in the other 14 counties in Arizona.

There will be 31 antibody testing sites across the state, with additional sites becoming available as needed.

The specific testing site for each participant will be selected during the registration process.

Registration for health care workers and first responders across the state is now available at covid19antibodytesting.arizona.edu.

Phoenix Public Library restarting with curbside service

Phoenix Public Library will start reopening with curbside service after closing for two months during the coronavirus pandemic.

Customers can go online to place new holds on books and other materials.

Once notified their items are ready, patrons starting Monday can pick them up at all city library locations except for the South Mountain branch.

South Mountain library patrons can get their materials at the Ocotillo branch.

Curbside service will be available from 8 to 10 a.m. Monday through Saturday.

Customers must wait in their cars with their library card or number and their cell phone to assist with pickup.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bullhead City reopens pool, other facilities

The Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Department has announced the re-opening of its facilities for public use.

Those facilities include the pool, park amenities and ballfields.

The city’s Park Maintenance staff will continue to clean and sanitize the parks on a very frequent basis.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Friday

There are now 13,169 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 651 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 12,674 confirmed cases and 624 deaths on Thursday.

That's an increase of 495 new cases reported since Thursday, down slightly from the 498 new cases reported on Wednesday.

There were 27 new deaths reported on Friday, down from the 30 new deaths reported on Thursday.

In total, 11,449 new tests were reported on Friday, up from 9,645 tests that were reported on Thursday.

There have been a total of 186,904 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Friday.

6.2% of those tests have been positive.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 6,821

Pima: 1,750

Pinal: 670

Coconino: 823

Navajo: 1,177

Apache: 927

Mohave: 242

La Paz: 36

Yuma: 310

Graham: 21

Cochise: 45

Santa Cruz: 69

Yavapai: 254

Gila: 22

Greenlee: 2

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

