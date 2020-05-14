There are 12,674 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 624 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Thursday morning.

The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Thursday, May 14.

Major updates:

Gov. Doug Ducey did not extend the state's stay-at-home order.

the state's stay-at-home order. Navajo Nation to start another weekend curfew.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Thursday

There are now 12,674 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 624 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 12,176 confirmed cases and 594 deaths on Wednesday.

One week ago, there were 9,945 cases across the state with 517 deaths.

Scroll down for more information.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: 14 de mayo: Aquí lo que necesita saber sobre el brote del coronavirus en Arizona

Terros Health to offer testing Saturday

Terros Health, an integrated health care provider, will be offering COVID-19 testing on Saturday.

The tests will be offered as part of Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Health Services’ testing blitz.

They'll be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Testing will be performed orally.

Both symptomatic and asymptomatic people are welcome to get tested.

Here are the two locations where the drive-thru tests will be offered:

- Terros Health Stapley Health Center

1111 S. Stapley Dr. (Stapley Drive and Southern Avenue), Mesa

- Terros Health 27th Avenue Health Center

3864 N. 27th Ave. (27th Avenue and Indian School Road), Phoenix

CVS to open 10 COVID-19 testing sites in Arizona

CVS Health will open 10 new COVID-19 test sites at CVS Pharmacy drive-thru locations across Arizona.

The new testing sites in Arizona include:

• CVS Pharmacy, 1750 East Broadway Road, Tempe, AZ 85282

• CVS Pharmacy, 5975 West Chandler Boulevard, Chandler, AZ 85226

• CVS Pharmacy, 6015 East Brown Road, Mesa, AZ 85205

• CVS Pharmacy, 3170 South Higley Road, Gilbert, AZ 85236

• CVS Pharmacy, 10707 West Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85037

• CVS Pharmacy, 3832 East Speedway, Tucson, AZ 85716

• CVS Pharmacy, 14672 North Frank Lloyd Wright, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

• CVS Pharmacy, 4430 East Ray Road, Phoenix, AZ 85044

• CVS Pharmacy, 8920 E. Tanque Verde, Tucson, AZ 85749

• CVS Pharmacy, 10650 North Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ 85737

These new sites will utilize self-swab tests to those who meet CDC criteria and age guidelines, the company said.

Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment.

They will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions.

A CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self swab process to ensure it is done properly.

Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

The opening of additional test sites across the state and the country will be announced over the next two weeks.

CVS Health expects to have up to 1,000 locations across the country across the country offering this service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month.

Gyms and pools reopen May 13

Gyms and pools were allowed to reopen starting Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced.

Major league sports can reopen without fans after May 15.

A "Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger" executive order will replace the stay-at-home order once it ends on May 15.

It requires businesses and individuals to continue following CDC guidance like social distancing and regular temperature checks.

While continued telework is encouraged, people may start coming back to work in phases.

In-person visits to nursing homes are still prohibited.

Navajo Nation reports 147 new coronavirus cases

The Navajo Department of Health reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation as of Wednesday.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 3,392, many of whom have recovered or are in the process of recovering from the virus.

There are also a total of 119 deaths as of Wednesday.

The Navajo Nation will undergo another weekend-long curfew this weekend.

"We're going on another 57-hour lockdown this weekend and all businesses will be closed this time," Navajo Nation spokesman Jared Touchin said.

"That's partly due to 16 reported deaths yesterday."

The 3,392 confirmed positive cases on the Navajo Nation include the following counties:

· McKinley County, NM: 912

· Apache County, AZ: 889

· Navajo County, AZ: 697

· Coconino County, AZ: 335

· San Juan County, NM: 410

· San Juan County, UT: 57

· Socorro County, NM: 26

· Cibola County, NM: 37

· Bernalillo County: 3

· Sandoval County, NM: 26

The Navajo Nation has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, with the tribe implementing curfews to try to stop the spread of the disease among residents of its far-flung communities.

The reservation extends into parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Navajo Nation president: Still not safe to go out in public

The president of the Navajo Nation says additional deaths and COVID-19 cases reported on the tribe’s sprawling reservation indicate it’s still not safe for residents to go out in public.

The tribal health department late Wednesday reported 147 more confirmed COVID-19 cases with 16 additional deaths from the coronavirus outbreak.

The increases put the number of cases at 3,392 with a total of 119 deaths.

Tribal President Jonathan Nez said residents should still should stay home and only go out in public when necessary.

The reservation includes large areas of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Arizona expands child care services for some workers

Tonto National Forest to reopen recreational sites Friday

Many of the Tonto National Forest's recreation sites will be open for public use starting Friday.

This includes all developed sites for the lower Salt River and Saguaro Lake.

Most developed sites at Apache, Canyon, and Roosevelt Lakes will also be open. Additional Bartlett Lake sites will open on Saturday.

Recreation passes will be required. You can buy them at machines located at some sites across the forest, at participating vendors, and virtually by contacting a district office during normal business hours.

El Mirage to reopen public buildings Monday

The City of El Mirage will reopen City Hall and most public facilities on Monday.

El Mirage City Hall, customer service and police administrative offices will be open for public access from 7 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and by appointment.

El Mirage Municipal Court will remain open with modified lobby hours from 8:00 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday.

City parks, restrooms, ramadas, and the dog parks will also open on Monday.

The El Mirage Senior Center will remain closed until it is safe for our seniors to congregate in groups of ten or more.

Arizona sees doubling of inmates testing positive for virus

The number of inmates in Arizona’s prisons who have tested positive for the coronavirus has reached 121, twice as many as earlier this week.

Three prisons reported their first cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, including the state prison in Yuma that has at least 34.

The prison in Florence has the most with 63.

In addition, 62 corrections employees have tested positive along with 18 employees and five inmates in county jails.

Health Services Department Director Dr. Cara Christ has said the state is going to expand its testing capacity for prisoners and corrections employees.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Thursday

That's an increase of 498 new cases reported since Wednesday and 30 new reported deaths. There have been two straight days with a reported death count of at least 30.

In total, 9,645 new tests were reported on Thursday. There have been a total of 175,455 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Thursday.

6.3% of those tests have been positive.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 6,599

Pima: 1,696

Pinal: 650

Coconino: 795

Navajo: 1,150

Apache: 859

Mohave: 220

La Paz: 27

Yuma: 285

Graham: 21

Cochise: 44

Santa Cruz: 62

Yavapai: 243

Gila: 21

Greenlee: 2

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

