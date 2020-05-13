The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Wednesday, May 13.

VERSIÓN EN ESPAÑOL: 13 de mayo: Aquí lo que necesita saber sobre el brote del coronavirus en Arizona

Major updates:

There are 12,176 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 594 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Wednesday morning.

Gov. Doug Ducey did not extend the state's stay-at-home order.

the state's stay-at-home order. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases across Arizona

There are now 12,176 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona with 594 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 11,736 confirmed cases and 562 deaths on Tuesday.

One week ago, there were 9,707 cases across the state with 426 deaths.

Gyms and pools reopen May 13

Gyms and pools are allowed to reopen starting Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced.

Major league sports can reopen without fans after May 15.

A "Stay Healthy, Return Smarter, Return Stronger" executive order will replace the stay-at-home order once it ends on May 15.

It requires businesses and individuals to continue following CDC guidance like social distancing and regular temperature checks.

While continued telework is encouraged, people may start coming back to work in phases.

In-person visits to nursing homes are still prohibited.

Phoenix Diocese to resume public Masses

Bishop of Phoenix Thomas Olmsted announced Wednesday that public Masses can resume with some precautions.

"I am pleased to share that on May 11 I permitted our pastors to begin celebrating the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass publicly in our churches," the bishop said in a series of tweets.

"This is the next step in the plan I have developed with our pastors that we are calling 'Rising with Christ.'"

"This plan will gradually restore parish life, but it will not be a process that happens overnight," the tweets continued.

"Rather, it will occur over the course of time, and will vary from parish to parish, based on a variety of circumstances that are unique to each community."

Fry's Food Stores to offer free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

Fry’s Food Stores and The Little Clinic in partnership with the City of Tempe have announced a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site.

It'll be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Friday and Saturday. An estimated 250 vehicles are expected to be seen per day.

If you are interested, you can register at krogerhealth.com/covidtesting or call 1-888-852-2567 (select option 3, then option 1).

Anyone seeking a test will use a virtual screening tool based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to see if they are eligible.

Those who are eligible will select the testing location and an appointment time.

Registrants will then receive an email confirmation with pre-appointment paperwork to complete.

When they arrive for their test, they should have their photo ID ready and leave their window rolled up for check-in until a health care practitioner comes to the car to administer the test.

The test is completed in just a few minutes using self-administered test kits. It uses self-administered nasal swabs, which are less painful and designed to increase safety.

Test results are expected within approximately 48 hours.

City of Peoria announces phased reopening plan

The City of Peoria announced its phased reopening plan on Wednesday.

The three-phased plan was put into place to gradually reopen city buildings, facilities and programs to the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase involves reopening park amenities on May 16 and city facilities on May 18.

Abrazo hospitals to relax visitor policy

Abrazo Health hospitals will relax visitor restrictions starting Wednesday.

One visitor can accompany patients getting a scheduled elective procedure or one visitor will be allowed per patient in the Emergency Department.

The announcement comes shortly after Abrazo hospitals resumed elective care with extensive safety measures in place under Ducey's order.

Specifically designated waiting areas will allow for physical distancing for designated visitors and will include additional cleaning protocols.

Visitors will be screened for fever, respiratory symptoms or travel to high risk locations prior to entering the hospital, and will be required to wear visitor identification, a facemask, and sanitize their hands.

Any visitor who does not meet screening criteria will not be permitted to enter the hospital.

Tempe to reopen some park amenities

The City of Tempe reopened all city tennis courts, pickleball courts, bike and skate parks and disc golf areas on Wednesday.

The physical distancing guideline of 6 feet remains in place, and groups of 10 or more are not allowed.

Park amenities that remain closed include playgrounds, splash play areas, exercise and fitness equipment, ramadas, picnic areas, basketball courts, volleyball courts and dog parks.

Grand Canyon to increase recreational access

Grand Canyon National Park is increasing recreational access to selected South Rim viewpoints.

The park's South Rim South Entrance will reopen May 15-18 for incoming traffic from 6-10 a.m. with limited day use access to:

The viewpoints at Pipe Creek Vista, Shoshone Point, Twin Overlooks, Duck on a Rock, Thor's Hammer, No Name Point and Navajo Point along East Desert View Drive. Vehicles will be directed to turn around at Navajo Point.

The picnic areas near Shoshone Point Pavilion, east of Yaki Road, Thor's Hammer and Buggeln Picnic area.

The restroom facilities located by the South Entrance Grand Canyon National Park sign, picnic area east of Yaki Road, Shoshone Point and Buggeln picnic area.

These facilities and areas remain closed to visitors at this time:

South Rim's east entrance and Desert View area.

The Rim Trail, Greenway Trail system, inner canyon and all hiking trails.

Grand Canyon Village.

Center Road west from the South Entrance Road intersection; South Entrance Road north of Desert View Drive intersection; Yaki Point Road, Rowe Well Road and the USFS 310 Road.

The Colorado River, North Rim and Tuweep area.

Commercial services within the park are also still closed.

Sedona launches new campaign for local businesses to reopen

Sedona has launched the Sedona|Clean.Safe.Ready campaign, in which businesses volunteer to implement a list of safety recommendations as they reopen.

Each business will reopen on their own schedule and when they feel conditions are right.

More than 100 businesses have signed on. You can see which businesses have done so here. The list will be continually updated.

Pima County libraries to open Monday

Town of Queen Creek park amenities to reopen at noon Wednesday

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Wednesday

There are 12,176 cases and 594 deaths in Arizona as of Wednesday.

That's an increase of 440 new cases reported since Tuesday and 32 new reported deaths.

In total 6,728 new tests were reported Wednesday. There has been a total of 165,810 tests reported to the state as of Tuesday.

6.4% of those tests have been positive.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 6,341

Pima: 1,661

Pinal: 63

Coconino: 772

Navajo: 1,099

Apache: 817

Mohave: 213

La Paz: 25

Yuma: 243

Graham: 21

Cochise: 43

Santa Cruz: 50

Yavapai: 227

Gila: 19

Greenlee: 2

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

