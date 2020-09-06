The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continue to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continue to rise.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Tuesday, June 9.

Major updates:

There are 27,678 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,047 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Monday morning.

people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Monday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Navajo Nation cases grow by 90, no recent deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 90 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths as of Monday.

The total number of deaths remains at 277.

About 2,814 people have recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases for the Navajo Nation has reached 6,110.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

Coronavirus facts you should know 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9