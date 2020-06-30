The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Tuesday, June 30.

Major updates:

There have been 74,533 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,588 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Monday morning.

confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Monday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of recovered .

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of recovered Gov. Doug Ducey allowed cities to set own mask requirements.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Tuesday's numbers will be higher than usual due to lag in reporting Monday

The Arizona Department of Health Services said in a tweet thread before the numbers were released on Monday that they would not be accurate.

The department said the data posted "will not reflect all the new cases."

The department said one of its lab partners did not submit its daily report in time.

They added that they are working with the partner to get the issue resolved, and that the data would be reflected in Tuesday's dashboard.

Gov. Ducey closes bars, gyms, movie theaters, tubing/water parks

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that bars, gyms and movie theaters, along with tubing and water parks, will close until at least July 27.

Ducey also announced groups of 50 or more will only be allowed to congregate with permission of the local mayor, or in unincorporated areas, the Board of Supervisors.

Arizona schools start date pushed back

Arizona schools will now not be permitted to begin until Aug. 17, but may be permitted to begin earlier virtually, Gov. Ducey announced Monday.

Pence to visit Ducey in Arizona on Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Phoenix on Wednesday to meet with Gov. Doug Ducey.

They will discuss "the efforts the state is taking to combat COVID-19." Later that evening, Pence will return to Washington D.C.

Pence was originally expected to visit Tucson and Yuma on Tuesday, where he would have held public campaign events.

The trip was then modified so Pence would only meet with Ducey on Tuesday before it was delayed by one day for unknown reasons.

Navajo Nation cases grow by 63, no new deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 63 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no new deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,532.

The total number of deaths remains at 363.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,095 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

More than 54,700 people have been tested for COVID-19.



CDC expands list of groups at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its list of individuals who are considered at an increased risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.

The CDC explained that it's clear a substantial number of Americans are at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus pandemic – highlighting the importance of continuing to follow preventive measures.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

Masks now required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

How to get tested for the coronavirus in Arizona

Are you looking to get tested for coronavirus in Arizona?

If you have reason to believe you have contracted coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, this is what you should do.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

Coronavirus facts you should know 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9