The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Tuesday, June 23.

Major updates:

There have been 54,586 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,342 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Monday morning.

The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed cities to set own mask requirements

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Trump to visit Phoenix, Yuma on Tuesday

President Donald Trump is set to visit Yuma and Phoenix during his visit to Arizona on Tuesday.

Trump will stop in Yuma to visit and survey the border wall, marking the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system.

Afterward, Trump is expected to head to Phoenix to deliver remarks at a Turning Point Action event, a White House official tells 12 News.

Several U.S. legislators and governors are expected to attend. Gov. Doug Ducey and Reps. Andy Biggs and Paul Gosar are listed as the Arizonans who are slated to be special guests. Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina and Rep. Jody Hice of Georgia are also expected to attend.

The event, which is formally called "An Address to Young Americans," will take place at Dream City Church in Phoenix. The church confirmed it would be renting its facilities to Turning Point Action for the event.

Maricopa County making coronavirus safety changes at polls

The Maricopa County Election Department has laid out how primary voting will work in August.

They plan on opening 100 in-person voting centers around the county with a handful opening on July 8, which is 27 days before Primary Day.

Over the course of July, they will open more polling places that will remain open through the voting day on August 4.

Voting centers will be opened in large venues such as empty retail shops, in every mall in the county and the Convention Center.

Voters will be allowed to vote at any polling place this year.

Masks now required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

How to get tested for the coronavirus in Arizona

Are you looking to get tested for coronavirus in Arizona?

If you have reason to believe you have contracted coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, this is what you should do.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

