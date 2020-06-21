The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Sunday, June 21.

Major updates:

There are 49,798 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,338 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Saturday morning.

people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Saturday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed cities to set own mask requirements

Man says he contracted COVID-19 after night out in Old Town Scottsdale

One Valley man, Jimmy Flores, said he caught COVID-19 after a night out in Scottsdale and ended up in the hospital.

He told 12 News he wished he was more cautious. His personal battle with the fast-spreading virus started roughly two weeks ago.

Flores says he went out to a bar in Scottsdale and days later tested positive for the coronavirus.

"My fever was going to 103. I was having chills, body sores, abdominal pain, everything," Flores said.

Flores opened up on social media about how Maricopa County Health Officials helped pinpoint where he contracted coronavirus.

"They had broke down where I was at, who I was with because after my assessment, they said, 'You got COVID two days before you got sick,'" Flores said.

Desert Diamond Casinos closes Why location after employee tests positive

Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment said in a statement it has temporarily closed its Why location in Ajo after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said the move was "taken out of an abundance of caution as this is a small casino and convenience store with approximately 20 team members."

The company said contact tracing, testing team members, extensive cleaning and other safety measures will be conducted during the closure.

The closure does not affect Desert Diamond Casinos’ other locations near Tucson, Sahuarita and Glendale.

Gila River Gaming Enterprises announced last week that it would temporarily close all of its Gila River Hotels & Casinos -- Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, and Vee Quiva -- to reassess its current safety standards.

The two-week closure started at 2 a.m. on Thursday. The casinos just reopened in May.

The company said it would use the closure to see whether the recent rise in Arizona coronavirus cases subsides and to re-examine every aspect of its operation.

That includes disinfection procedures, social distancing measures, health checks, testing protocols, masking and how best to protect workers and everyone who visits its properties.

All team members will continue to be paid in full and receive full health benefits.

The news came after Robert Edward Washington Jr., died last week from a coronavirus-related illness.

He died four weeks after returning to work as a security guard at the Gila River tribe’s Lone Butte casino, near Chandler.

Navajo Nation cases increase by 69, deaths increase by 4



The Navajo Department of Health reported 69 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths on Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 6,963.

The total number of deaths reached 334 as of Saturday.

Reports from 11 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 3,470 individuals recovered from COVID-19, with one health care facility report still pending.

More than 48,300 people have been tested for COVID-19.



Man's trial in killings along canal delayed due to pandemic

The murder trial of a 48-year-old Phoenix man arrested five years ago in the separate killings of a woman and a girl along the same canal in the early 1990s has been postponed again, this time because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aug. 23 had been the latest of more than a half-dozen dates for Bryan Miller’s trial to start but Judge Patricia Ann Starr on Monday reset it for Feb. 23, 2021.

Miller sought the latest delay, which prosecutors opposed.

Starr granted the request, citing the impact of “the current public health situation."

The case stems from the 1992 killing of 22-year-old Angela Brosso and the 1993 killing of 17-year-old Melanie Bernas.

The above is an Associated Press article.

AP source: MLB spring training sites close amid virus worry

A person familiar with the decision says Major League Baseball is closing all of its spring training sites over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

The person spoke Friday night on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement.

Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Phillies said five players tested positive for COVID-19 this week at the team’s spring complex.

At least four teams in Florida and Arizona had already closed their camps.

The moves came while MLB owners and players try to negotiate a deal to start the season.

They had hoped to begin a second round of spring training by next weekend.

The above is an Associated Press article.

Masks required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

How to get tested for the coronavirus in Arizona

Are you looking to get tested for coronavirus in Arizona?

If you have reason to believe you have contracted coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, this is what you should do.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

