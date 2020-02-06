Here is everything you need to know about coronavirus in Arizona on June 2

The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Tuesday, June 2.

Major updates:

There are 21,250 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 941 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Tuesday morning.

people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Tuesday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Tuesday

There are 21,250 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 941 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 20,123 confirmed cases and 917 deaths on Monday.

One week ago, there were 16,783 cases across the state with 807 deaths.

Scroll down for more information.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Tuesday

There are 21,250 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 941 coronavirus-related deaths as of Tuesday morning.

That's up from 20,123 confirmed cases and 917 deaths on Monday.

That's an increase of 1,127 new cases reported since Monday, a drastic increase from the 187 new cases reported on Sunday.

There were 24 new deaths reported on Tuesday, up from the 11 new deaths reported on Monday.

In total,14,663 new tests were reported on Tuesday, up from 3,353 tests that were reported on Monday.

There have been a total of 336,589‬‬‬ PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Tuesday.

5.7% of those tests have been positive, up from Monday's 5.6%.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 10,536

Pima: 2,496

Pinal: 909

Coconino: 1,173

Navajo: 1,957

Apache: 1,569

Mohave: 409

La Paz: 92

Yuma: 1,275

Graham: 37

Cochise: 89

Santa Cruz: 365

Yavapai: 300

Gila: 35

Greenlee: 8

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

Coronavirus facts you should know 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9