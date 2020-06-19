The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Friday, June 19.

Major updates:

There are 43,443 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,271 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Thursday morning.

people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Thursday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed cities to set own mask requirements

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

New record-high number of cases reported on Thursday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported a record-high number of new coronavirus cases on Thursday: 2,519.

That beat out the previous record high set just days earlier on Tuesday. That number was 2,392.

Cities can determine own mask policies, Ducey says

During a press conference on Wednesday, Gov. Doug Ducey announced Arizona cities will be allowed to determine face-covering policies on a city-by-city basis and how it will be enforced.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Ducey has always encouraged the use of masks in public but hasn't issued any official orders regarding it even as cases continue to soar across the state.

We made a list of cities that intend to enact a mask requirement.

New social distancing guidelines for restaurants

Ducey also added new guidelines for restaurants and other businesses that have reopened since the end of the state's stay-at-home order.

Some of the requirements include that restaurants and bars must maintain six feet between tables and clearly mark tables that are not in use.

You can read the full list of mandates on restaurants here and for all businesses here.

How to get tested for the coronavirus in Arizona

Are you looking to get tested for coronavirus in Arizona?

If you have reason to believe you have contracted coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, this is what you should do.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

Coronavirus facts you should know 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9



