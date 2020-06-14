Here is everything you need to know about coronavirus in Arizona on June 14

In an effort to track the changes of the coronavirus in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

ARIZONA, USA — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, June 13.

Major updates:

There are 35,691 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,186 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Sunday morning.

people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Sunday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Sunday

There are 35,691 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,186 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's up from 34,458 confirmed cases and 1,183 deaths on Saturday.

One week ago, there were 26,889 cases across the state with 1,044 deaths.

'I've run out of tears'

A Valley man has suffered an unimaginable loss after five family members have died from coronavirus.

“Some people just don’t get it this is real. Five family members have died. Myself, my wife, my kids, my brothers, have all tested positive. I mean how many more people, like I mentioned, have to die?” Ricardo Aguirre said.

Masks are effective at limiting COVID-19 spread

A top public health official in Arizona’s largest county is doing an about-face on whether masks can help stem the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Maricopa County medical director Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine confessed at a news conference that she ignored the Centers for Disease Control guidelines on wearing masks.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Sunday

There are 35,691 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,186 coronavirus-related deaths.

That's up from 34,458 confirmed cases and 1,183 deaths on Saturday.

That's an increase of 1,233 new cases reported on Sunday, down from the 1,540 new cases reported on Saturday.

There were three new deaths reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 39 new deaths reported on Saturday.

In total, 12,511 new tests were reported on Saturday, down from 14,029 tests that were reported on Saturday.

There have been a total of 469,426‬ PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Sunday.

6.9% of those tests have been positive, an increase from Saturday's 6.7%.

Here's a county breakdown:

Maricopa: 18,692

Pima: 3,910

Pinal: 1,500

Coconino: 1,368

Navajo: 2,619

Apache: 1,972

Mohave: 589

La Paz: 221

Yuma: 3,129

Graham: 50

Cochise: 216

Santa Cruz: 970

Yavapai: 374

Gila: 70

Greenlee: 11

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

Coronavirus facts you should know 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9