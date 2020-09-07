The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Thursday, July 9.

Major updates:

There have been 108,614 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,963 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Wednesday morning.

confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Wednesday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. The United States has reached 3 million confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Cases reach 108,000 on Wednesday, two days after reaching 100,000

The Arizona Department of Health Services said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 108,000, one day after reaching the 105,000 mark and two days after reaching 100,000.

Wednesday also marked the fourth straight day with more than 3,000 new cases reported in Arizona.

Arizona reached 50,000 coronavirus cases a little over two weeks ago, on June 21.

There were 5,025 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the days with the highest numbers of reported deaths was June 23 and 25, when 38 people died each day. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.

Navajo Nation cases grow by 40, three new deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 40 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and three more deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,981.

The total number of deaths has reached 382 as of Wednesday.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,693 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

61,371 people have been tested for COVID-19.

United States reaches 3 million cases of coronavirus

The United States has become the first country to reach three million confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The milestone was reached Wednesday morning, according to tracking by Johns Hopkins University.

By comparison, just one other country -- Brazil -- has passed the 1 million mark.

The Johns Hopkins University tracker shows more than 131,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19. There have been more than 936,000 recoveries.

CDC expands list of groups at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its list of individuals who are considered at an increased risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.

The CDC explained that it's clear a substantial number of Americans are at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus pandemic – highlighting the importance of continuing to follow preventive measures.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

Masks now required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

How to get tested for coronavirus

If you have reason to believe you have contracted coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, this is what you should do.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

Coronavirus facts you should know 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9