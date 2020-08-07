The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Wednesday, July 8.

Major updates:

There have been 105,094 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,927 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Tuesday morning.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Record-high 117 deaths reported on Tuesday, cases reach 105,000

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Tuesday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 105,000, just one day after reaching the 100,000 mark.

Tuesday marked the third straight day with more than 3,000 new cases reported in Arizona.

Arizona reached 50,000 coronavirus cases about two weeks ago, on June 21.

Tuesday also marked another record-breaking day for Arizona: 117 deaths were reported. Health officials said 52 of those deaths were from death certificate matching.

There were 4,568 cases reported on the collection date of June 25, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was June 25, when 39 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.

Phoenix restaurant closes doors after positive test among employees

MacAlpine's Diner & Soda Fountain in Phoenix was forced to close its doors after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The company said it would temporarily close after an employee tested positive.

"The last day she worked was on June 25, when her symptoms were not yet present," the company said in an email.

"She had asked for the next week off due to a prior engagement."

The employee entered the building on July 2 to pick up her paycheck and her temperature was taken, but it was in the regular range. The employee had a mild case.

"Although the last day she worked was quite some time ago, we feel it is our responsibility to notify our customers of this situation and take any extra precautions necessary," the email continued.

"We will be temporarily closed for the next few weeks and will be thoroughly sanitizing the diner and antique stores."

"We want to reassure you that we will reopen again when it is safe for the public and our employees."

Bullhead City to close beaches, boat launches on weekends

All beaches, boat launches and associated parks in Bullhead City will be closed on weekends through Labor Day because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Tom Brady issued an emergency proclamation Tuesday about the closures on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Most parks will be open to the public Mondays through Thursdays in the northwestern Arizona city along the Colorado River.

Gates and fencing will be installed to prevent beach and boat launch access.

Brady says out-of-towners crowded Bullhead City’s beaches last weekend at "unacceptable levels.”

He says non-compliance and overcrowding are not acceptable in trying to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Navajo Nation cases grow by 27, one more death

The Navajo Department of Health reported 27 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,941.

The total number of deaths has reached 379 as of Tuesday.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,650 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

60,323 people have been tested for COVID-19.

CDC expands list of groups at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its list of individuals who are considered at an increased risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.

The CDC explained that it's clear a substantial number of Americans are at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus pandemic – highlighting the importance of continuing to follow preventive measures.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

Masks now required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

How to get tested for coronavirus

If you have reason to believe you have contracted coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, this is what you should do.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

