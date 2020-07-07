The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Tuesday, July 7.

Major updates:

There have been 101,441 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,810 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Monday morning.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona tops 100,000

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Monday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 100,000.

Monday also marked the second straight day with more than 3,000 new cases reported in Arizona.

Arizona reached 50,000 coronavirus cases about two weeks ago, on June 21.

The department added that more than 62,000 of the 101,441 cases reported as of Monday are in people younger than 44 years old.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.

How to read COVID-19 numbers

Beyond the daily count of cases and death tolls, the Arizona Department of Health Services releases a lot of data about the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's how to make sense of it.

Local restaurant owner dies of COVID-19

Teddy Bernal, the owner of Frank and Lupe's Restaurants in the Valley, died of COVID-19, the company announced on Facebook on Monday.

"It is in our deepest thoughts that we regret to inform the customers who we consider to be apart of the Bernal family that Teddy Bernal has lost his battle with COVID-19," part of the post read.

"Teddy was the most caring person you could meet and it was his life’s work and passion to run this restaurant that we all consider a second home."

Bernal became sick "weeks ago," the company said, and "we have taken the proper precautions as guided by the cdc to ensure that this is a safe and healthy environment for both our employees and customers."

The company said it would close Monday and Tuesday "to take some time as a family. We will return to serve the food we are known for on Wednesday."

There are three Frank and Lupe's locations: One in Scottsdale, one in Phoenix and one in New Mexico.

Frank and Lupe's Restaurants It is in our deepest thoughts that we regret to inform the customers... who we consider to be apart of the Bernal family that Teddy Bernal has lost his battle with COVID-19. Teddy was the most caring person you could meet and it was his life's work and passion to run this restaurant that we all consider a second home.

Phoenix Zoo closing again due to rising coronavirus cases

Phoenix Zoo is voluntarily closing its doors as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Arizona.

"We have been listening to the health experts and concerns of the community and want to do our best to help mitigate the rise of this terrible disease affecting so many,” the zoo said.

Arizona has seen a spike in cases that’s threatening to overwhelm hospitals, and Gov. Doug Ducey ordered some businesses to temporarily close last week, including gyms and pools.

More than 81K Arizona businesses get coronavirus loans

Government data show just over 81,000 Arizona small businesses were approved for loans worth $8.6 billion under a government program meant to keep people employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data released Monday by the U.S. Treasury Department show the Arizona companies reported saving more than 1 million jobs as a result of the Paycheck Protection Program.

It was a central part of the governor's response to the economic fallout caused by the coronavirus.

Just over 11,000 Arizona firms were approved for loans of $150,000 or more.

Several sectors dominate those larger loans, including restaurants, doctors, dentists, lawyers and construction contractors.

The list also includes churches, schools, cultural organizations, hotels and casinos.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Navajo Nation cases grow by 74, no new deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 74 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no new deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,914.

The total number of deaths remains at 378 as previously reported.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,604 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

59,205 people have been tested for COVID-19.



CDC expands list of groups at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its list of individuals who are considered at an increased risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.

The CDC explained that it's clear a substantial number of Americans are at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus pandemic – highlighting the importance of continuing to follow preventive measures.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

Masks now required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

How to get tested for coronavirus

If you have reason to believe you have contracted coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, this is what you should do.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

