The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Friday, July 3.

Major updates:

There have been 87,425 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,757 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Thursday morning.

confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and coronavirus-related deaths, as of Thursday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people recovered. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Valley gyms ordered to close by Friday

Arizona Department of Health Services gave three gyms Demand for Compliance letters after defying Gov. Doug Ducey’s orders to close to help limit the spread of coronavirus.

The letters were sent to a Mountainside Fitness located at Scottsdale Shea, and two Life Time Fitness centers in Tempe and Camelback.

AZDHS says if the gyms don’t comply with the governor’s orders by noon Friday, they will face civil action with a temporary restraining order.

You can read the letter sent to Mountainside Fitness and Life Time Fitness by following the links.

Tempe bar allegedly forced COVID-19 positive employees to keep working

Varsity Tavern in Tempe is facing possible suspension of its liquor license after the Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control says it confirmed multiple violations by the bar through an investigation.

The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control has issued a notice of violation to the bar and an opportunity to comply.

Navajo Nation cases grow by 56, two more deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 56 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,669.

The total number of deaths has reached 371.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,480 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

57,559 people have been tested for COVID-19.

CDC expands list of groups at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its list of individuals who are considered at an increased risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.

The CDC explained that it's clear a substantial number of Americans are at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus pandemic – highlighting the importance of continuing to follow preventive measures.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

Masks now required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

How to get tested for the coronavirus in Arizona

Are you looking to get tested for coronavirus in Arizona?

If you have reason to believe you have contracted coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, this is what you should do.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

