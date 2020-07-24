The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Friday, July 24.

Major updates:

There have been 152,944 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 3,063 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Thursday.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 death toll in Arizona tops 3,000 on Thursday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 2,300 new coronavirus cases and 89 new deaths on Thursday.

The state's death toll from COVID-19 reached 3,000 on Thursday. The state reached 2,000 coronavirus deaths on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 152,000 on Thursday, about two and a half weeks after reaching the 100,000 mark.

Arizona reached 50,000 coronavirus cases on June 21.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at .97 on Thursday, the same as Wednesday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 5,418 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was July 7, when 77 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.

Closures for some businesses extended

Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday ordered that gyms, bars, nightclubs, movie theaters and water parks stay closed past July 27.

Ducey’s previous executive order allowed a two-week extension to Aug. 10.

Arizona has seen a spike in coronavirus cases since the end of the stay-at-home order.

The decision to close certain businesses was met by pushback from gyms and bar owners who sued Ducey and claimed that the decision to shut down their businesses is being done arbitrarily.

Arizona won't require schools to open as planned in 3 weeks

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says public schools won't be required to reopen for in-person learning as expected in mid-August as the coronavirus pandemic continues at a high level.

Instead the state Health Services Department will develop a set of scientific guidelines that school districts and local public health officials can use to determine if it is safe to do so.

Ducey on Thursday also said bars and gyms he ordered to close a month ago won't be allowed to reopen.

Arizona has topped 3,000 deaths from the coronavirus and has nearly 153,000 confirmed virus cases.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Navajo Nation cases grow by 50, one more death

The Navajo Department of Health reported 50 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and one more death.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,734.

The total number of deaths has reached 432 as of Thursday.

Reports indicate that approximately 6,481 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

75,775 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial needed

A Valley research center is in need of volunteers from the Phoenix area to participate in a trial for a new coronavirus vaccine.

The Hope Research Institute in Phoenix is helping with research for a vaccine from the company Moderna. Three Valley clinics will participate.

The final stages of Moderna's vaccine trial is set to begin on July 27.

For more information on how to sign up go to the Hope Research Institute's website or visit the Facebook page.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older) is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

