In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Wednesday, July 22.

LEER EN ESPANOL: Coronavirus en Arizona el 21 de julio: 3,500 nuevos casos y 134 decesos se reportan el martes

Major updates:

There have been 148,683 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 2,918 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Tuesday.

Volunteers for COVID-19 vaccine trial needed

A Valley research center is in need of volunteers from the Phoenix area to participate in a trial for a new coronavirus vaccine.

The Hope Research Institute in Phoenix is helping with research for a vaccine from the company Moderna. Three Valley clinics will participate.

The final stages of Moderna's vaccine trial is set to begin on July 27.

For more information on how to sign up go to the Hope Research Institute's website or visit the Facebook page.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older) is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

