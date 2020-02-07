The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Thursday, July 2.

Major updates:

There have been 84,092 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 1,720 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Wednesday morning.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates 9,411 have recovered.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Arizona health officials report record-high cases, deaths Wednesday

The Arizona Department of Health Services said it was reporting record-high cases and deaths on Wednesday.

There were 4,878 new cases and 88 new deaths reported Wednesday.

As usual, that does not mean that all those cases were diagnosed on Tuesday and all those people died on Tuesday.

There were 4,136 cases reported on the collection date of June 22, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials say the day with the highest number of reported deaths was June 15, when 33 people died. That is subject to change.

You can find more information here.

Some casinos to reopen after closing following security guard's death

Gila River Hotels & Casinos -- Wild Horse Pass, Lone Butte, and Vee Quiva -- will re-open this week after it shut down again temporarily following the death of a security guard.

The casinos shut down for two weeks to implement "enhanced safety procedures and health protocols." They had just reopened in May.

The closure came after Robert Edward Washington Jr. died from a coronavirus-related illness.

He died four weeks after returning to work as a security guard at the Gila River tribe’s Lone Butte casino, near Chandler.

Maricopa County again halts all new jury selection

Presiding Judge Joseph C. Welty has once again halted all new jury selection for the Judicial Branch of Arizona in Maricopa County.

The move came in response to the increased spread of coronavirus in our community.

The suspension applies to all courts located in Maricopa County now through close of business on July 31.

Grand Jury operations have also been suspended effective July 6th through the end of the month.

Prospective jurors can call 602-506- 5879 Monday through Friday from 7:30 AM until 5 PM or visit https://superiorcourt.maricopa.gov/jury/ to chat online with jury staff.

Arizona's case rate not slowing down

The increase in cases has researchers very worried.

Arizona State University's Dr. Joshua LaBaer, director of the ASU Biodesign Institute, compares the climbing numbers to the constant velocity of a car.

LaBaer said while the numbers are holding steady, they are doing so at the rate of several thousand a day compared to several hundred a day earlier this spring.

LaBaer also says Arizona's hospital system is under great stress.

"What we are hearing from the various hospitals is that they are filling up - that the staff in the hospitals is very concerned for the safety of the patients and also for their own safety. They are working long hours. Taking care of COVID-19 patients is a challenging task."

Navajo Nation cases increase by 64, five more deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 64 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and five more deaths on Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 7,613.

The total number of deaths is 369 as of Wednesday.

Reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate that approximately 5,455 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

56,599 people have been tested for COVID-19.

CDC expands list of groups at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its list of individuals who are considered at an increased risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.

The CDC explained that it's clear a substantial number of Americans are at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus pandemic – highlighting the importance of continuing to follow preventive measures.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

Masks now required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

How to get tested for the coronavirus in Arizona

Are you looking to get tested for coronavirus in Arizona?

If you have reason to believe you have contracted coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, this is what you should do.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

