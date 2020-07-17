The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Friday, July 17.

Major updates:

There have been 134,613 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,492 deaths reported in Arizona as of Thursday morning.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and deaths reported in Arizona as of Thursday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Coronavirus testing surge in Phoenix neighborhoods kicks off

Health officials plan to boost Arizona’s coronavirus testing with free screenings in two low-income Phoenix neighborhoods.

State officials said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will test up to 5,000 people per day beginning Friday in South Phoenix and Maryvale. Testing will begin at 6 a.m.

Both are areas where people have reported hours-long waits in the scorching heat for tests.

The surge testing is scheduled to last 12 days.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

More than 3,200 new cases, 58 deaths reported Thursday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 3,200 new cases and 58 new deaths on Thursday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 134,000, 10 days after reaching the 100,000 mark.

Arizona reached 50,000 coronavirus cases on June 21. The state reached 1,000 coronavirus deaths on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at .98 on Thursday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 5,385 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was June 30, when 55 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.

Gov. Ducey extends eviction moratorium

A new executive order announced by Gov. Doug Ducey extends protection to renters affected by the pandemic through October by extending the eviction moratorium.

The executive order also adds $5 million to establish the Foreclosure Prevention Program, which will provide relief to homeowners who rely on income from tenants.

Health care company offering free COVID-19 tests at Metrocenter

Family Tree Healthcare is holding a COVID-19 testing event from 7 a.m. to noon on Saturday.

It is a free drive-thru event. You will not need to leave your vehicle. If you have insurance, please bring the information with you to the event.

The event is happening in the parking lot of Metrocenter Mall, across from the Red Lobster.

You are required to wear a face covering. An appointment is required. Sign up here.

Arizona COVID-19 patients being sent to New Mexico

People who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arizona are being transferred to New Mexico hospitals because of staffing shortages and a lack of bed space, under a federal law that requires hospitals to accept patients from neighboring states if beds are available.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said the transfer of out-of-state patients poses challenges as some hospitals in the state are at or nearing capacity levels.

It is unclear exactly how many Arizona patients have been transferred to New Mexico.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Masks required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

