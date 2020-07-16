The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Thursday, July 16.

Major updates:

There have been 131,354 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,434 deaths reported in Arizona as of Wednesday morning.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

More than 3,200 new cases, 97 deaths reported Wednesday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 3,200 new cases and 97 new deaths on Wednesday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 131,000, more than a week after reaching the 100,000 mark.

Arizona reached 50,000 coronavirus cases on June 21. The state reached 1,000 coronavirus deaths on June 5.

There were 5,371 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was June 30, when 55 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.

ICU beds available in Arizona, officials say

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the agency that tracks COVID-19 statistics, 10% of ICU beds are still available in Maricopa County hospitals. That number has been trending upwards since early March.

On March 26, AZDHS reported that 38% of ICU beds were available for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 cases. By July 2, only 9% of ICU beds had been available in Maricopa County.

“Banner still has capacity for COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients at our Arizona hospitals,” Becky Armendariz, the Senior Director of Marketing and Public Relations for Banner Health, said in an email.

“This is largely due to our continued efforts to increase staffing and expand bed capacity.”

Arizona announces plans for coronavirus testing surge

Health officials plan to boost Arizona’s coronavirus testing with free screenings in two low-income Phoenix neighborhoods.

State officials said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will test up to 5,000 people per day beginning Friday in South Phoenix and Maryvale.

Both are areas where people have reported hours-long waits in the scorching heat for tests.

The surge testing is scheduled to last 12 days.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Arizona ban on evictions set to end as heat, infections soar

Housing advocacy groups have joined lawmakers in lobbying Arizona's governor to extend his coronavirus-related moratorium on evictions.

It will expire next week and allow authorities to start forcibly removing hundreds of renters in a state that’s a national hot spot for both infections and scorching summer weather.

Republican Gov. Doug Ducey’s order ending July 22 was supposed to ensure people wouldn't lose their homes if they got COVID-19 or lost jobs in the pandemic's economic fallout.

He says he doesn’t intend to extend the order.

States from Nevada to Virginia also have recently lifted or are about to end moratoriums on rent payments and foreclosures.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Arizona teachers want school closures as virus cases rise

Several Arizona teachers voiced fears from their cars about returning to school in a state that continues to be ravaged by the coronavirus.

Nearly 20 cars with painted messages like #Return2SchoolSafely traveled in a short procession Wednesday in central Phoenix.

It was one of six “motor marches” organized by members of the Arizona #RedforEd group calling on Gov. Doug Ducey to close schools until case numbers trend downward.

Currently, public schools are ordered to delay the start of the classes at least until Aug. 17.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Navajo Nation cases grow by 80, 4 more deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 80 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and four more deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation is 8,370.

The total number of deaths has reached 405 as of Wednesday.

Reports indicate that approximately 6,184 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

69,068 people have been tested for COVID-19.



Masks required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

