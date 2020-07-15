The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Wednesday, July 15.

Major updates:

There have been 128,097 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,337 deaths reported in Arizona as of Tuesday morning.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and deaths reported in Arizona as of Tuesday morning. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

More than 4,200 new cases, 92 deaths reported Tuesday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 4,200 new cases and 92 new deaths on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 128,000, just over a week after reaching the 100,000 mark.

The department added that a lab partner did not return its labs in time on Monday, so they were included in Tuesday's numbers. Twenty-three of the 92 deaths reported Tuesday were from death certificate matching.

Arizona reached 50,000 coronavirus cases on June 21. The state reached 1,000 coronavirus deaths on June 5.

There were 5,339 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the days with the highest numbers of reported deaths was June 25 and June 30, when 53 people died each day. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.

We're reporting 4,273 cases of #COVID19 for Tuesday. Please note: a partner did not report labs in time to be included in the Monday update, so their numbers are reflected in today's update. Also, 23 of the 92 deaths being reported today are due to death cert. matching. #MaskUpAZ pic.twitter.com/rCGkiRqOFT — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) July 14, 2020

Arizona announces plans for coronavirus testing surge

Health officials plan to boost Arizona’s coronavirus testing with free screenings in two low-income Phoenix neighborhoods.

State officials said Tuesday the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will test up to 5,000 people per day beginning Friday in South Phoenix and Maryvale.

Both are areas where people have reported hours-long waits in the scorching heat for tests.

The surge testing is scheduled to last 12 days.

Arizona has by far the nation’s highest rate of positive coronavirus tests, with more than one in four tests detecting the virus, an indication the state doesn’t have enough testing available.

Arizona on Tuesday again reported an all-time high in hospitalizations because of the disease.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

57% percent chance of getting COVID-19 in a group of 10

In Arizona's most populous county, Maricopa County, there is a 99% chance of at least one COVID-19 positive person at an event of 100 people, according to the map.

The same is true in Coconino County, Navajo County, Pinal County, and Yuma County.

For an event of 10 people, the risk of a COVID-19 positive person in attendance is 71% in Yuma County, 57% in Maricopa County and 52% in Navajo County.

Navajo Nation reports 47 more virus cases, no new deaths

The Navajo Nation reported 47 new cases of the coronavirus Tuesday and no additional deaths.

The latest positive cases of COVID-19 on the sprawling reservation bring the total number to 8,290.

The death toll remains at 401 people.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said that while data is improving, residents need to be mindful that many towns and cities near the reservation have seen significant increases in new COVID-19 cases.

He says he's cautiously optimistic the recent July 4th weekend will not result in a spike of cases.

The reservation includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Masks now required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

Coronavirus facts you should know 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9